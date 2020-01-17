e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on 19th wedding anniversary, shares ‘visual representation of what married life looks like’

Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on 19th wedding anniversary, shares ‘visual representation of what married life looks like’

After gifting her onion earrings, Akshay Kumar wished wife Twinkle Khanna with a scary yet hilarious picture.

bollywood Updated: Jan 17, 2020 14:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have completed 19 years of marriage.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have completed 19 years of marriage.
         

Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna, known for their banter on social media and otherwise, are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary on Friday. Akshay wished Mrs Funnybones on the occasion by sharing a hilarious picture on Instagram with a funnier message.

Sharing the picture which shows him scaring Twinkle in the get-up of his 2.0 character, Pakshi Rajan, Akshay wrote on Twitter, “Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see. All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshirajan.”

Hindustantimes

His fans also did not leave the chance to have fun reacting to the picture. A fan wrote, “Tu cheej lajab Tera koye Na jawab.” Another said, “Zor zor se bolke schemein batado sabko. @akshaykumar.” One more viewer warned him, “Sir if u remain doing same twinkle madam would call her bodyguard #chitti.”

Onion earrings gifted to Twinkle Khanna by Akshay Kumar.
Onion earrings gifted to Twinkle Khanna by Akshay Kumar.

Twinkle had earlier shared a picture of ‘onion earrings’, gifted to him by Akshay. She captioned the picture: “From one shoot to another:) I am glad I got the chance to wear my priceless gifts that were brought home from a shoot, before they started sprouting shoots themselves:) #OnionsAreAGirlsBestFriends”.

Akshay had spotted the earrings on The Kapil Sharma Show where the actor had gone to promote his film, Good Newwz. Talking about them, Twinkle wrote, “My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward.”

Also read: Love Aaj Kal trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s melodrama is too much to handle; songs are saving grace

Akshay’s latest release Good Newwz has become a blockbuster with collections of Rs 197 crore so far. He starred alongside Kareena Kapoor in the film which also had Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in prominent roles. He has several major projects this year, including Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj.

