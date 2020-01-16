e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Akshay’s Filhall crosses 500 million; breaks records

Akshay’s Filhall crosses 500 million; breaks records

Singer B Praak’s song featuring Akshay Kumar and debutante Nupur Sanon has become the most liked Indian song on Youtube worldwide.

bollywood Updated: Jan 16, 2020 16:14 IST
HTC
HTC
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in the music video, Filhall
Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in the music video, Filhall
         

When Akshay Kumar decided to come out with his debut music video, Filhall, at the peak of his acting career, it was deemed to be risky. But little did anyone know that it would break all records and become the most liked Indian song on YouTube worldwide with over 5.8 million views in just two months of its release.

Filhall becomes the most liked Indian song on Youtube worldwide
Filhall becomes the most liked Indian song on Youtube worldwide

Elated with the response, lyricist-composer, Jaani says, “The moment I had shared the song on Instagram, I had said, ‘This is my best song so far’, and I feel it has come true. The song is autobiographical and while penning and composing it I was hoping that it would connect with music lovers. While I have been working with B Praak since 2012, we never thought we would be able to work with Akshay paaji. He is so happy with the response. All this is because of his presence and involvement with the song and it was his idea to have a couplet in the end.” 

A melodious romantic track, Filhall narrates the story of a couple that parts ways and later, meet each other in the most unfortunate situation. It’s a song about love and its beauty of never giving up. Sung by B Praak, the single also marked actor Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon’s screen debut, and was received well.

Mention this milestone to Nupur and she says, “I’m extremely overwhelmed by the crazy response we’ve got for filhall. I feel so lucky to have been able to be a part of something so big and to call it my first! It’s so surprising to see the amount of love people all over the world have showered on us. This was my first ever and since it was with Akshay sir..I somehow knew it will win the audience’s heart but I am honestly blown away by the numbers!! Every person in the team has put in their heart and soul and probably that’s why Filhall touched the right chords. I think filhall gave words to a lot of unsaid hidden feelings that normally everyone has in their hearts.”

When contacted, Akshay tells us, “I’m absolutely humbled to see Filhall’s unprecedented success. It just goes to show how much trust people put in heart-tugging stories being told through the beautiful medium of music. My congratulations to (singer) B Praak and the team that made this possible.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Desperate measures’: Govt on China-backed Pak bid to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC
‘Desperate measures’: Govt on China-backed Pak bid to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC
4 convicts for 2012 gang rape can’t be hanged on Jan 22, says Delhi judge citing jail rules
4 convicts for 2012 gang rape can’t be hanged on Jan 22, says Delhi judge citing jail rules
BCCI contracts: MS Dhoni dropped from list; KL Rahul promoted to grade A
BCCI contracts: MS Dhoni dropped from list; KL Rahul promoted to grade A
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
1 century 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
1 century 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
Couple says ‘I do’ as volcano erupts behind them. Pics take Internet by storm
Couple says ‘I do’ as volcano erupts behind them. Pics take Internet by storm
Virat Kohli becomes the first owner of Audi Q8 crossover SUV
Virat Kohli becomes the first owner of Audi Q8 crossover SUV
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news