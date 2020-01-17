Twitter vents about Love Aaj Kal trailer with jokes, memes: ‘Looks like Imtiaz Ali’s Facebook Memories team made it’

bollywood

Twitter is mighty disappointed in Imtiaz Ali and the trailer of his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The trailer was launched on Friday amid a big fanfare but received mixed reactions due to the melodramatic acting of its lead stars--Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan--and Imtiaz appearing to regurgitate the original film.

Many found faults with Sara’s performance with not a lot of appreciation forthcoming for her chemistry with Kartik either.

Even Imtiaz was called out for not being original with his stories once again. Many noticed how the story was way too similar to the 2009 original, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. “Imtiaz Ali’s like, ‘Main title bhi nahi badlunga, jo ukhadna hai ukhaad lo (I won’t even change the title. Do what you have to).’ #LoveAajKal,” read a tweet about the trailer.

“Will someone explain me ki ye kya tha (what was this)? #LoveAajKal trailer !! #Dissapointed,” read another tweet. “You don’t call that a trailer. Looks like Imtiaz Ali’s Facebook Memories team made it. Looks like deleted scenes compilation of #LoveAajKal,” read another.

“Was so disturbed by the new trailer of #LoveAajKal, I had to re-watch the old #LoveAajKaltrailer. Enjoyed it so much, might watch the entire movie tonight. Thanks #ImtiazAli,” read another tweet. Check out more reactions (including funny memes) on the trailer:

When your Facebook Friends tries to send you Game Request.#LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/b3TBvJMbCO — Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) January 17, 2020

Love aaj kal Love aaj kal 2 #LoveAajKal pic.twitter.com/Y4oXUsNvs1 — Batti Bujha (@BattiBujha) January 17, 2020

When food delivery app guy tells you to pick up the parcel from Colony Gate#LoveAajKal #Swigge #Zomato pic.twitter.com/GTeXgo5Fbn — Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) January 17, 2020

#LoveAajKal



I Don't why but movie's title must have changed becoz



due to this it will ruin the original memories of Saif's and Deepika's truly beautiful ❤️ LOVE AAJ KAL



unhappy after hearing that again remakes of original songs in it



Sometimes Originals should be kept alone😑 — Rohan Singh 🌟AsimSquad (@RohanSi44072708) January 17, 2020

Love Aaj Kal also features Randeep Hooda and debutante Arushi Sharma. The film is scheduled to be released on February 14.

