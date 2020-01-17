e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Twitter vents about Love Aaj Kal trailer with jokes, memes: ‘Looks like Imtiaz Ali’s Facebook Memories team made it’

Twitter vents about Love Aaj Kal trailer with jokes, memes: ‘Looks like Imtiaz Ali’s Facebook Memories team made it’

Twitter reacted to Imtiaz Ali’s trailer of Love Aaj Kal with jokes, memes and complaints. The film stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

bollywood Updated: Jan 17, 2020 17:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s chemistry in Love Aaj Kal has impressed few.
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s chemistry in Love Aaj Kal has impressed few.
         

Twitter is mighty disappointed in Imtiaz Ali and the trailer of his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The trailer was launched on Friday amid a big fanfare but received mixed reactions due to the melodramatic acting of its lead stars--Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan--and Imtiaz appearing to regurgitate the original film.

Many found faults with Sara’s performance with not a lot of appreciation forthcoming for her chemistry with Kartik either.

Even Imtiaz was called out for not being original with his stories once again. Many noticed how the story was way too similar to the 2009 original, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. “Imtiaz Ali’s like, ‘Main title bhi nahi badlunga, jo ukhadna hai ukhaad lo (I won’t even change the title. Do what you have to).’ #LoveAajKal,” read a tweet about the trailer.

Also read: Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office day 7: Ajay Devgn film roars with Rs 119 cr in first week, Deepika Padukone starrer collects Rs 28 cr

“Will someone explain me ki ye kya tha (what was this)? #LoveAajKal trailer !! #Dissapointed,” read another tweet. “You don’t call that a trailer. Looks like Imtiaz Ali’s Facebook Memories team made it. Looks like deleted scenes compilation of #LoveAajKal,” read another.

“Was so disturbed by the new trailer of #LoveAajKal, I had to re-watch the old #LoveAajKaltrailer. Enjoyed it so much, might watch the entire movie tonight. Thanks #ImtiazAli,” read another tweet. Check out more reactions (including funny memes) on the trailer:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Love Aaj Kal also features Randeep Hooda and debutante Arushi Sharma. The film is scheduled to be released on February 14.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
New black warrant issued for Delhi gang rape convicts, likely to be hanged on Feb 1
New black warrant issued for Delhi gang rape convicts, likely to be hanged on Feb 1
BJP names 57 of 70 candidates for Delhi polls scheduled for February 8
BJP names 57 of 70 candidates for Delhi polls scheduled for February 8
IND vs AUS LIVE: Dhawan’s 96, Rahul’s 80 fire India to 340/6
IND vs AUS LIVE: Dhawan’s 96, Rahul’s 80 fire India to 340/6
Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust
Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust
Indian-origin woman in US missing for 2 weeks found dead in car trunk: Report
Indian-origin woman in US missing for 2 weeks found dead in car trunk: Report
MG ZS EV gets a launch date, prepares to lock horns with Hyundai Kona
MG ZS EV gets a launch date, prepares to lock horns with Hyundai Kona
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Dushyant Chautala on CAA: Law can change, ‘shouldn’t break constitution’
Dushyant Chautala on CAA: Law can change, ‘shouldn’t break constitution’
trending topics
Union budgetBihar STET Admit CardRitu NandaGSAT-30Budget 2020Dec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news