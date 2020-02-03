Saif Ali Khan on why he said his Love Aaj Kal trailer was better than daughter Sara Ali Khan’s: ‘A little bit of teasing is good’

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 12:40 IST

Saif Ali Khan has clarified that he was only joking when he said that he liked the original Love Aaj Kal (which featured him and Deepika Padukone) trailer more than the trailer of the new Love Aaj Kal, featuring his daughter Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

In an interview with The Times Of India, Saif said, “With my daughter, I tried to crack a mildly competitive joke. I’m saying I kind of liked our more but obviously this is a completely different movie. And I don’t think it’s perhaps right to compare but, of course, the producers have chosen the same name and I am quite possessive over our film. I don’t want to come across the wrong way because of course what I said was a joke. A little bit of teasing is good.”

While the original Love Aaj Kal released in 2009, the new Love Aaj Kal will hit the theatres more than a decade later, on February 14, 2020. Both films have been helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

According to Saif, Love Aaj Kal will find relevance in every generation, because it revolves around the ever-evolving language of love. “I do understand that the idea behind the film is that when the minute the language of love kind of changes, one can make this film with every generation. So I’m sure it’s a completely different film from ours. And all the best guys, just a joke,” he said.

Saif also opened up about the much-talked-about chemistry between Sara and Kartik and called it “interesting”. He also said that it was one of the major draws of Love Aaj Kal.

“I think it is very interesting. Both of them are tremendously popular actors. I’m sure you know people are going to flock to see the movie,” he said.

Earlier, at the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal, Sara said that their film was not a sequel, but a fresh take on how love has changed over the years. She said that comparisons were inevitable and the team of the 2009 film did a fantastic job portraying what love was, back then. However, she added that their Love Aaj Kal was a different story with new characters.

