Sara Ali Khan: ‘I don’t think Sara and Kartik Aaryan have ever hung out together, they were Zoe and Veer’

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 15:16 IST

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, who was earlier rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan, has said she did not work with or hung out with Kartik, adding that it was Veer - Kartik’s character in their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film features them as the lead couple and also features Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in important roles.

Talking about her co-star Kartik, Sara told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I don’t think I’ve worked with Kartik (Aaryan), it was Veer I met on the sets of the film. I don’t think Sara and Kartik have ever hung out together, they were Zoe and Veer. Everything I say is to be taken with a pinch of salt because sometimes I say things just for effect.”

Sara added that there’s “a gawkiness, weirdness in Raghu and Veer” but there’s none of that in the actor. Love Aaj Kal is a remake of Imtiaz’s 2009 film starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. The new film brings forth two contemporary love stories - one set in the 90s Udaipur and the other in modern-day Delhi.

She also elaborated on her character and how different she is in real life. “Personally, I am not a hook-up kind of person. It takes a lot to get me worked-up. Zoe is the opposite, she loses her cool easily. She can say, ‘F**k you, a**hole,’ without flinching, and doesn’t mind casual relationships. If the hookup culture makes you cringe, then, there’s also a story told in flashback which will take you to the good old romance of the ‘90s. You will get what you want in the film, at some point or the other, hopefully, throughout,” she told the daily.

Crediting the increasing financial independence of women to the change in dynamics of relationships, Sara added that the new dynamics does not mean women want physical intimacy any more than earlier. “I’m sure that back in the ‘90s too women wanted to be touched as much as they do today. But yes, the coyness has gone now because women don’t look for support from a guy. You only want him to support you in doing what supports you. Things are inching towards equality. Patriarchy is more inbuilt in our culture and typically the guy will ask the girl to follow him. For all our financial independence, we still haven’t reached that point of equality where the opposite can happen,” she told the tabloid.

Love Aaj Kal is set for Valentine’s Day release on February 14.

Sara had recently shared a video from her pre-weight loss days. She wrote alongside the video, “Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara. Let’s make ‘light’ of what it was... Let’s also make it lighter than what it was.” Talking about the weight gain and loss, Sara had earlier said, “I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I really want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I’m 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight.”

