Love Aaj Kal song Haan Main Galat: Kartik Aaryan does the Twist with Sara Ali Khan, Arushi Sharma. Watch video

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 13:28 IST

The second song from Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal is titled Haan Main Galat and is a reinvention of the hit song Twist from the 2009 original. The club number shows Kartik as two different characters -- school student Raghu, who romances Arushi Sharma in the 90s, and the bespectacled Veer in 2020, who is seen dancing alongside Sara Ali Khan.

The song celebrates making mistakes and how its the way to lead life. Sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh and written by Irshad Kamil, it has music by Pritam. The original song Twist was sung by Neeraj Shridhar, Suzanne D’Mello and had additional vocals by Saif Ali Khan.

The soundtrack of Love Aaj Kal reunites Imtiaz, composer Pritam and lyricist Irshad Kamil, and celebrates different aspects of being in love. The first song from the film Shayad has been sung by Arijit Singh.

Talking about the response to the song, Imtiaz said in a statement, “I believe there is something magical in the world. It’s not absolute, it can only be experienced, it’s ‘Shayad’. I’m glad that people are connecting with the innocence and nostalgia of this song.”

Love Aaj Kal presents a contemporary and relatable portrayal of two love stories - one set in Udaipur in the early 90s and the other in modern-day Delhi. It is set in different periods - 1990s and 2020 and is the remake of the 2009 movie by the same name. The original movie featured Sara’s father Saif and Deepika Padukone in the lead besides Giselli Monteiro and Rishi Kapoor. It also explored two love stories set in different time periods.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles. It is set to hit theatres on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

