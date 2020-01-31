Kartik Aaryan shares video of kids in school bus singing Dheeme Dheeme next to his car. Watch

bollywood

Seems like Kartik Aaryan has found fans in all age groups. In a video shared by the actor on Instagram, he is seen in his car next to a school bus full of young kids at a traffic signal.

The kids are all excited to see their favourite actor and break into an impromptu concert, singing his hit song Dheeme Dheeme at the top of their lungs. Kartik takes out his cell phone and makes a video of the kids. “How perfectly they remember the lyrics of Dheeme Dheeme. Now it’s Haan Main Galat’s turn,” he wrote on Instagram stories, plugging his new song from Love Aaj Kal.

Kartik has shared more precious moments with his young fans. Recently, he took a ferry off the coast of Mumbai with a bunch of kids who clicked selfies with him. He also celebrated Christmas with kids of Smile Foundation.

Kartik’s next will be Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will be out on Valentine’s Day. In the rom-com, the actor will be seen essaying two characters -- Raghu and Veer -- who are from two different eras. One is from the 1990s and the other from 2020.

The movie is a follow-up to Imtiaz’s 2009 movie by the same name. The original movie featured Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead and explored two love stories set in different time periods.

