e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan shares video of kids in school bus singing Dheeme Dheeme next to his car. Watch

Kartik Aaryan shares video of kids in school bus singing Dheeme Dheeme next to his car. Watch

Kartik Aaryan received a sweet surprise when a bunch of school kids began singing Dheeme Dheeme next to his car.

bollywood Updated: Jan 31, 2020 21:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in Love Aaj Kal.
Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in Love Aaj Kal.
         

Seems like Kartik Aaryan has found fans in all age groups. In a video shared by the actor on Instagram, he is seen in his car next to a school bus full of young kids at a traffic signal.

The kids are all excited to see their favourite actor and break into an impromptu concert, singing his hit song Dheeme Dheeme at the top of their lungs. Kartik takes out his cell phone and makes a video of the kids. “How perfectly they remember the lyrics of Dheeme Dheeme. Now it’s Haan Main Galat’s turn,” he wrote on Instagram stories, plugging his new song from Love Aaj Kal.

 

Kartik has shared more precious moments with his young fans. Recently, he took a ferry off the coast of Mumbai with a bunch of kids who clicked selfies with him. He also celebrated Christmas with kids of Smile Foundation.

Kartik’s next will be Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will be out on Valentine’s Day. In the rom-com, the actor will be seen essaying two characters -- Raghu and Veer -- who are from two different eras. One is from the 1990s and the other from 2020.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan scolds Kapil Sharma for flirting with Kareena Kapoor, asks ‘aren’t you married?’ Watch

The movie is a follow-up to Imtiaz’s 2009 movie by the same name. The original movie featured Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead and explored two love stories set in different time periods.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
4 Delhi gang rape convicts get a reprieve, judge cancels death warrant
4 Delhi gang rape convicts get a reprieve, judge cancels death warrant
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Jawaani Jaaneman review: Saif Ali Khan’s modern family is a breezy watch
Jawaani Jaaneman review: Saif Ali Khan’s modern family is a breezy watch
Special Air India flight with Indians on board to take off from Wuhan soon
Special Air India flight with Indians on board to take off from Wuhan soon
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news