Kartik Aaryan does not want to get married, Sara Ali Khan asks ‘You are ready for a relationship but not marriage?’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 12:08 IST

With their breezy chemistry and banter, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan continues to keep fans guessing about their relationship status. The two stars recently went on singing reality show Indian Idol 11 to promote their upcoming release Love Aaj Kal, where they made a few candid confessions.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Kartik has no plans to get married in the near future, as he is neck deep in professional commitments. Sara put him in the spot as she jokingly asked him, “You are ready for a relationship but not marriage?”

Kartik also reportedly told host Aditya Narayan during a game that he cannot stay friends with his ex-girlfriends. However, Sara said that she had no qualms in maintaining friendly relations with her exes.

Also read | Deepika Padukone on Chhapaak being downvoted on IMDb after JNU visit: ‘They have changed my rating, not my mind’

Speculation has been rife that Kartik and Sara’s romance spilled off screen during the making of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. She has gone on record to admit that she has a crush on him, and has also expressed her desire to go on a date with him.

At the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal, Kartik was asked to stop being coy and set the record straight about his feelings for Sara. He said, “When she confessed her crush on me on national television, I developed a crush on her. After that, I started getting shy.”

Kartik also claimed that he did not know how to answer the question. He said, “Jab bhi aap mujhse aise sawaal poochte hai ya inse aise sawaal poochte hai, toh jawaab kya dein? Inhone toh seedhe bol diya tha, main wahaan pe atak gaya tha ki main haan bolun ya… ‘Tu haan kar ya na kar, tu hai meri Sara’ (Whenever someone asks me or her such a question, what answer should we give? She directly said it on national television, I got stuck whether I should said yes or… ‘Whether you say yes or no, you are mine, Sara).”

Love Aaj Kal, which also stars Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda, will hit the theatres on February 14.

Follow @htshowbiz for more