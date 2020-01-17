Kartik Aaryan’s dialogue from Love Aaj Kal trailer turned into rib-tickling memes
Love Aaj Kal trailer showcases two love stories of different tastes. It stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Updated: Jan 17, 2020
Love Aaj Kal trailer, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, was released a few hours back. Since being dropped, it has created quite a stir online. The movie can be called a second installment of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal by director Imtiaz Ali. The first featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.
The trailer showcases two love stories of different tastes. While one is set in the ‘90s, the other is a modern-day romantic tale. Besides Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, the film also casts Arushi Sharma.
While some absolutely loved the trailer, others were not-so-convinced. Hence, people flooded Twitter with all sorts of comments.
Amidst these, however, there’s one particular dialogue by Kartik Aaryan which managed to capture people’s attention. Now, creative tweeple have turned the dialogue into hilarious meme.
During a scene Kartik Aaryan says, “Aana toh puri tarah aana, ya toh aana hi mat” and it has now prompted a wave of creativity among users of the micro-blogging site.
We have collected some such memes for you:
A few people connected the dialogue to their everyday struggles.
Me to my poop- #LoveAajKal2 pic.twitter.com/DPbcv0HSrd— SharmaJi's Son (@Snehilsharma) January 17, 2020
Me to Relationship #LoveAajKal2 pic.twitter.com/CwFFYSU3Iw— S Ravind King (@sravindking) January 17, 2020
*ME IN BLANKET AT WINTERS NIGHT TO SUSU*#LoveAajKal2 pic.twitter.com/pLKzW2nUff— Hey_Buddy! (@HeyBudd87559031) January 17, 2020
At 3:am— 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐕𝐀 (@_anand9336) January 17, 2020
Me to Sleep :#LoveAajKal2 pic.twitter.com/btIPEVkLHE
There were some who managed to relate it to office related situations:
#LoveAajKal2 #LoveAajKal— Ƙαɓír Ⲙαѕѕ🔥 (@KabirMass) January 17, 2020
When my salary on paper is ₹50,000 but after deductions only ₹35000 is being credited every month.
Me : pic.twitter.com/HoaZmDjsEg
#LoveAajKal#LoveAajKaltrailer— 𝐊𝐄𝐒𝐇𝐔 𝟖.𝟎 (@Keshuuu8) January 17, 2020
Everyday ,My Boss to me ,
Bhai kal se pic.twitter.com/MjMMH2VhHl
In case you have missed it, here’s Love Aaj Kal trailer:
What’s your version of the meme?