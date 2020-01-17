Kartik Aaryan’s dialogue from Love Aaj Kal trailer turned into rib-tickling memes

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 17:19 IST

Love Aaj Kal trailer, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, was released a few hours back. Since being dropped, it has created quite a stir online. The movie can be called a second installment of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal by director Imtiaz Ali. The first featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

The trailer showcases two love stories of different tastes. While one is set in the ‘90s, the other is a modern-day romantic tale. Besides Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, the film also casts Arushi Sharma.

While some absolutely loved the trailer, others were not-so-convinced. Hence, people flooded Twitter with all sorts of comments.

Amidst these, however, there’s one particular dialogue by Kartik Aaryan which managed to capture people’s attention. Now, creative tweeple have turned the dialogue into hilarious meme.

During a scene Kartik Aaryan says, “Aana toh puri tarah aana, ya toh aana hi mat” and it has now prompted a wave of creativity among users of the micro-blogging site.

We have collected some such memes for you:

A few people connected the dialogue to their everyday struggles.

There were some who managed to relate it to office related situations:

#LoveAajKal2 #LoveAajKal



When my salary on paper is ₹50,000 but after deductions only ₹35000 is being credited every month.



Me : pic.twitter.com/HoaZmDjsEg — Ƙαɓír Ⲙαѕѕ🔥 (@KabirMass) January 17, 2020

In case you have missed it, here’s Love Aaj Kal trailer:

What’s your version of the meme?