Fast and Furious 9 The Fast Saga to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe on Eid, fields India special posters. Watch trailer

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 13:35 IST

The much-awaited trailer of the ninth instalment in action franchise Fast and Furious was unveiled early Saturday during Super Bowl weekend after an hour-long music festival dedicated to the movie. Titled Fast and Furious 9: The Fast Saga, the film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and has former wrestling star and actor John Cena joining the franchise as Dominic Toretto (Vin)’s brother.

Hours after the trailer dropped online, makers shared India special posters for the film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the posters on Twitter. “All set for #Eid2020 release in #India... #Xclusiv posters + Trailer of #F9: #TheFastSaga... Will release in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu on 22 May 2020...#FastAndFurious #FastAndFurious9 trailer: https://youtu.be/n3ZGo3A5t6s,” he wrote. With the release date of Eid 2020, Vin is set for a box office clash with Salman Khan, who has his upcoming film Radhe, directed by Prabhudeva, slated for release the same day.

Fast and Furious 9: The Fast Saga also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna. The film also stars returning cast members Chris Ludacris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang, with Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. It is set to hits theaters May 22, Eid 2020.

Salman’s Radhe reunites him with Kick co-star Randeep Hooda and Bharat co-stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff. The film will also feature Tamil actor Bharath and will also have Jacqueline Fernandez in a special dance number. Singer Arjun Kanungo will make his acting debut with the film which is the third collaboration between Salman and Prabhudeva, who have worked together in films like Wanted and Dabangg 3 before.

