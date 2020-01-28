Radhe: Salman Khan spends Rs 7.5 crore for 20-minute VFX-heavy climax, says report

bollywood

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 12:16 IST

Actor Salman Khan will be seen next in his films like Radhe and Kick. According to a report in Mid-Day, the actor and co-producer has spent as much as Rs 7.5 crore for a climax scene in his upcoming film, Radhe.

The said scene has been shot entirely with chroma key technology and will be designed as a VFX-heavy sequence. A source told the publication that the sequence was reportedly shot between Salman and Randeep Hooda at a studio in the city.

“Shooting in chroma key is an expensive process that only big-ticket filmmakers can afford. Baahubali (2015) and its sequel (2017) were two of the recent films that employed the technology. While the process of shooting a video on a blue or green background hardly burns a hole in the pocket, the lighting required for chroma is expensive. Then comes the VFX part, where the background is removed digitally and replaces with the background of one’s choice.”

The final scenes of Radhe are set in Dubai. “While the movie has been shot across Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow, the high octane action piece was filmed in a studio. Moreover, the 20-minute sequence — visualised by director Prabhudeva— is VFX-laden as the two actors battle it out in a combat scene. When Prabhudeva and Salman had discussed the scene with the VFX team, there were told that the cost would run into over Rs 7 crore. However, Salman greenlit it as he believes that the climax of the cop caper has the potential to be much talked-about.”

The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tamil actor Bharath with Jacqueline Fernandez doing a special song for the film. Singer Arjun Kanungo too will make his acting debut with the film. Radhe will mark the third-time collaboration between Salman and Prabhudeva, who have worked together in films like Wanted and Dabangg 3 before.

