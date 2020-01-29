Fast and Furious 9 teaser: Fast Saga inspires memes, fans ask Vin Diesel ‘Are you introducing vampires now?’

hollywood

Vin Diesel is set to return with the ninth instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise. The teaser of the film titled F9 The Fast Saga, which is all about cars and family, is out and shows a glimpse of Dominic Torretto’s (Vin Diesel) family in the film - - his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and son Brian.

In the teaser, Vin is seen fixing a tractor engine with his son in tow. He bonds with little Brian, named in honour of the late Paul Walker’s character.

Talking about how things have come a long distance, Vin says, “Now that I am a father, I can live my life a quarter mile at a time anymore.” In another scene, he and his wife are seen putting their son to bed before they leave for an important task. Vin kisses him good night and says, “I will always be in your heart.” Letty also comes in, all ready to leave, and hands Brian a locket, saying, “I have a gift for you, your daddy gave me this and now I am giving this to you. Its for protection from what’s coming.”

Vin also shared a still ahead of the trailer release on Friday. It shows Dom standing outside his car with his face to the camera. It focuses on the locket hanging in the car, a symbol of his family.

The viewers, however, reacted to the teaser with a pinch of humour. One fan wrote on Twitter, “I hope you all go back to your roots. More modding the cars we all love, less chasing a submarine across ice with CGI.” Another joked, ”Stop and refill at a petrol station for once.” A fan enquired about the locket, “What’s with the Christian symbolism? Or is that a road intersection?” One more asked, “So #Fast9 will be introducing vampires into the universe now? I’m ready lol #fastandfurious9.” A Twitter user suggested, “More realistic stuff and less submarines and jump from the burj khalifa please.”

One fan even shared a meme of a rocket in space, guessing what the makers have to offer in F9. One more viewer commented on the long-running franchise, “Will the 10th movie will be called Fast 10: Your seatbelts?” Another wrote, “Fast and Furious 15: CARS IN OUTER SPACE!”

Meanwhile, a large section of the moviegoers flooded Twitter with memes and jokes about how the franchise refuses to come to an end. Directed by Justin Lin, the film also stars Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, John Cena and Michael Rooker.

