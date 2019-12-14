Deepika Padukone in xXx 4? Vin Diesel drops hints again

hollywood

Vin Diesel has dropped yet another hint at Deepika Padukone’s return to the xXx franchise. Sharing a picture of himself, Diesel wrote that he has had a meeting about the film and even tagged Deepika in the photo.

“Appreciate the creativity...How ironic that I had a Xander Cage meeting. Each Franchise has their respective beautiful Family. Blessed. #RubyRose #ninadobrev #deepikapadukone #Liveforthis #XanderCage4,” he wrote with a picture of himself--from xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Earlier on January 20, Diesel shared a photograph of himself alongside Deepika, who played Serena Unger in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. “Heading into a xXx meeting this weekend... Who would you like to see added to the xXx League?” he captioned the post.

Deepika, made her Hollywood foray with the third instalment of the action series in 2017. She is said to return in the fourth part after director DJ Caruso had confirmed the same last year. Orange is the New Black actor Ruby Rose, Vampire Diaries actor Nina Dobrev and Taiwanese actor-pop star Jay Chou and Chinese actors Zoe Zhang and Roy Wang are also part of the project.

Meanwhile, back home in India, Deepika is currently looking forward to the release of her film, Chhapaak. The Meghna Gulzar directorial also stars Vikrant Massey and will release on January 10.

Talking about the film at it’s trailer launch recently, Deepika had said that it was the most special film of her career. “Usually, we need to sit through the narration process and decide whether you want to do a film or not, it’s not often when you come across a story where instantly within the first few minutes of meeting a director that this is what you want to commit your life to... and Chhapaak has been such thing.”

“It’s been an incredible journey emotionally. Irrespective of how it’s received and how it does, it will be the most special film of my career, we have made it with a lot of love passion enthusiasm and responsibility,” she added.

Deepika also has 83 with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. She will play former cricket captain Kapil Dev’s wife Romi in the film.

