Sooryavanshi: Jackie Shroff joins Akshay Kumar film, Rohit Shetty promises more surprises in his cop universe. See pic

Sooryavanshi: Jackie Shroff joins Akshay Kumar film, Rohit Shetty promises more surprises in his cop universe. See pic

Rohit Shetty has revealed Jackie Shroff has joined his cast for Sooryavanshi and added that he has more surprises lined up for fans.

bollywood Updated: Feb 01, 2020 11:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has joined the team of Sooryavanshi, director Rohit Shetty announced on the actor’s birthday on Saturday. Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit’s cop franchise and features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The three actors will be working with Rohit for the first time in the film.

Sharing a picture with Jackie, Rohit wrote on Instagram, “Just when you thought you knew all the characters of Our Cop Universe...Presenting to you The Man Himself...JACKIE SHROFF... And...Surprise Abhi bhi baaki hai mere Dost @apnabhidu #sooryavanshi.” With Rohit promising more surprises, fans were all over the post, guessing that it could be none other than Salman Khan who has his own hit cop franchise, Dabangg.

Praising his director, Jackie told BollywoodHungama, “I have worked with his father Mr. Shetty sahaab whom I respected a lot. I have done a lot of work with him and now working with his son Rohit has been fantastic. He has the story in his head. He is the boy who has come right from the soil. He knows his job and I loved working with him. It is an experience I will never forget. I can’t disclose my character but its an interesting role.”

He added, “To be in the same film with all these young stars is fantastic. It is a great opportunity to be part of a film like this, which gives me a lot of strength. It has been a great experience and a fantastic feeling working in Sooryavanshi.”

 

Rohit had earlier shared a video with all his cops - Ajay Devgn (Singham and Singham Returns), Akshay and Ranveer Singh (Simbaa) standing with their backs to each other and firing their guns. Major portions of Sooryavanshi have been shot in Bangkok, Thailand and Hyderabad.

Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in Simmba last year. The film also features Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher. Jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions, Sooryavanshi is set to hit theatres on Matrch 27, 2020.

