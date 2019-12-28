Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in a single frame, Rohit Shetty shares new video

bollywood

Director Rohit Shetty on Saturday shared a new video clip on the occasion of his film Simmba completing one year. What was special, however, was that it featured Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in a single frame.

Sharing the video clip, Rohit wrote: “Celebrating One year of SIMMBA PS : Watch the video but Don’t reveal the end.” As the video opens, we seen Ranveer in his Simmba avatar, simmering with rage. Ajay’s voice says in the background that it is very important that there is sense of fear (among criminals). “I helped you so that they (bad men of course) feel that ‘fear’ in them, particularly, people who don’t think before committing a heinous crime like rape,” he continues. If they ever have such thoughts, it is important for them to feel this fear - a realisation that some cops, fearless of the consequences of their actions, will thrash them black and blue, he concludes. All along, the catchphrase from Simmba ‘Aaya Police’ plays in the background. Towards the end ‘Sooryavanshi’ flashes on the screen.

At one point in the video, we see Ajay, Akshay and Ranveer standing with their backs to each other and firing away with their guns. The video ends by revealing that Sooryavanshi will release on March 27, 2020.

On December 1, Akshay had shared a post on Instagram announcing that he had finished shooting for Sooryavanshi. He had declared the film is sure to “blow your mind”. “Last day, last shot, last stunt of ‘Sooryavanshi’. It’s been an incredible experience to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe... We’re excited for you to witness it at the cinema, it’s gonna blow your mind,” Akshay wrote. Along with it, he had posted a picture in which he and Rohit could be seen sitting underneath a helicopter’s tail, twinning in blue.

Major portions of Sooryavanshi have been shot in Bangkok, Thailand and Hyderabad. In the film, Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer as a cameo character in Simmba last year. Actor Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay’s love interest. The film also features Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher. Sooryavanshi has been jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions.

