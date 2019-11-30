Akshay Kumar wraps up Sooryavanshi shoot, shares pic with Rohit Shetty: ‘It’s gonna blow your mind, we hope’

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared an epic new picture with director Rohit Shetty to mark the last day of shoot of their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. The two are seen sitting underneath a helicopter’s tail, posing in the sun.

“Last Day,Last Shot,Last Stunt of #Sooryavanshi. Its been an incredible experience to be a part of #RohitShetty’s Cop Universe.Excited for u to witness it at the cinema,its gonna blow ur mind,we hope.#KatrinaKaif @karanjohar @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez @DharmaMovies #CapeofGoodFilms,” Akshay captioned the post.

Akshay’s fans are now excited about the film’s release. “Eagerly awaiting for this one, most Awaited movie of 2020 sir,” commented one fan. “Can’t wait for this Biggest Action Film,” wrote another.

Sooryavanshi is the latest addition to Rohit’s cop-universe of films after Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. The two actors also have special roles in the film.

Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead. She will recreate Mohra song Tip Tip Barsa Pani with Akshay for the film.

Akshay and Rohit recently shot down rumours of a fallout in the most sarcastic way. Taking to social media, Akshay posted footage wherein Rohit and him can be seen getting into a tussle and then falling apart, to mimic the word “fallout”. In the clip, Katrina Kaif says “breaking news, Akshay and Rohit ka fallout, see it live” while showing the news story, the headline of which reads “Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have a major FALLOUT over Sooryavanshi; Karan Johar plays mediator”.

In the same clip, the Housefull 4 star and the Singham director begin fighting. A few men, who seem to be the supporting cast of Sooryavanshi, pull them apart. At the end, Akshay says “Humein ladna padega, we’ll have to fight for the fallout” and then hilariously enact falling out by ending the fight with Rohit.

Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27 next year and also features Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher, and others in pivotal roles.

