Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha attend wedding reception of Sooraj Barjatya’s son. See pics

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 09:32 IST

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Tabu and Raveena Tandon, along with several others, attended the star-studded wedding reception of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s son Devaansh.

Devaansh, a budding director, married Nandini on November 22.

Shahid looked dapper in a black trouser-tshirt combo paired with a silver-coloured jacket. Abhishek, on the other hand, wore a black bandgala suit. Raveena posed for the paparazzi with her husband in a silver dress.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shahid Kapoor were among the first ones to arrive. ( Varinder Chawla )

Raveena Tandon looks ravishing in silver and black combo. ( Varinder Chawla )

Salman Khan and his father Salim at the reception. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anil Kapoor was spotted in a dapper suit while Salman Khan’s father and writer Salim was also seen at the do. Subhash Ghai and Tabu also attended the reception. Rekha and Hema Malini looked gorgeous in golden and pink saris respectively. Next to arrive was Salman Khan who posed in a black suit and had Madhuri Dixit for company.

Anil Kapoor at the reception. ( Varinder Chawla )

Hema Malini wore a gorgeous pink sari while Rekha donned her golden look for the bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Check out more pics:

Swara Bhaskar was also seen at the party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Mahesh Bhatt and Sachin Pilgaonkar were also in attendance. ( Varinder Chawla )

Iulia Bantur and Pankaj Kapur at the wedding. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sooraj Barjatya, who made Salman a star with Maine Pyar Kiya, is known for his clean, family oriented cinema. The lead of his film is often called Prem - a well mannered, almost shy man who loves his family, respects women and treasures his values. Talking about Prem, Sooraj had earlier told HT, “He represents a particular character and how boys in society should be. All the characters have filtered down from Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya.”

“Prem signifies a man who has his basics right, who’s traditionally rooted, has fun but loves to be with his family and is good at heart. When we were working on the script of Maine Pyaar Kiya, we were thinking about the name we should give to the hero. There were options like Gaurav, Pratap and even Raj. This is before Shah Rukh Khan came. So, ‘Raj’ was also there as an option,” he had told about the origin of Prem to PTI.

