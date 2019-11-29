Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 in trouble? Hindu Janjagruti Samiti asks CBFC to remove scenes that hurt ‘religious sentiments’

bollywood

Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3 is facing backlash for featuring religious figures, sadhus , in the title song Hud Hud Dabangg. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has received a letter seeking removal of the scenes showing Hindu holy men doing “western” moves as they dance, and to deny a censor certificate in case the sequence is not removed.

The Maharashtra and Chattisgarh branch of a religious organisation, Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, has asked the CBFC to remove the sequence as “it hurts religious sentiments”. In the letter to CBFC, the group has said, “If the movie happens to be on the lines of what we have seen in the trailer, it is extremely shocking depiction of Hindu deities and saadhus and also goes at great lengths to humiliate and poke fun at the basic foundations of Sanatana Dharma.”

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demands to cancel the censor certificate for showing Shri Ram, Krishna & Shiva & Hindu Saints in poor light hurting the hindu Sentiments.



Is Hinduism always an easy target? #BoycottDabangg3 #FridayThoughts pic.twitter.com/3qCAAIyTaQ — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) November 29, 2019

The organisation has claimed that a scene in the song shows sadhus clad in saffron, dancing with guitars in their hands. It is aimed at “maligning” and “insulting” Hindu sentiment and culture, they claimed. Sunil Ghanwat of the Hindu Janjgruti Samiti in a video released online condemns “a clip from Dabangg 3 which was released recently.” He said that the clip has “insulted Hindu gods - Lord Ram and Shiva and hurt Hindu sentiments as it featured Sadhus dancing on Western songs.”

He added, “Just because Hindus are tolerant, you cannot disrespect us. The song even has our Gods - Shiva, Rama and Krishna. We also request the Censor Board to not certify the film until the following part has been eliminated or else we will continue t to protest.”

Twitter was quick to lap up on the demands of the organisation and #BoycottDabangg3 was a,on top India trends Friday afternoon. Not to be left behind, Salman Khan’s fans were prompt enough to ensure #AwaitingDabangg3 also featured on the top trends.

Directed by Prabhu Dheva, produced by Salman, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi, Dabangg 3 also features Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Manjrekar, his daughter Saiee Manjrekar, Salman’s brother Arbaaz, Mahie Gill, Dimple Kapadia and Kannada star Sudeep. The film is slated to hit big screens on December 20.

