Dabangg 3 song Munna Badnam Hua teaser: Salman Khan rewinds his own hit minus Malaika Arora. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:49 IST

Actor Salman Khan has shared the teaser for a song from his upcoming film, Dabangg 3. Titled Munna Badnam Hua, the song gives a new spin to hit song Munni Badnam Hui from 2010’s Dabangg.

“Aa rahe hain bahut jald with the most badass song ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’...#MunnaBadnaamHuaTeaser,” Salman captioned his post on Instagram. The song begins with Salman’s character Chulbul Pandey saying, “Swagat toh karo humara.” As the curtains open, a dance party can be seen underway.

Salman swings with someone new this time and Malaika Arora--the star of the original song--is nowhere to be seen. Actor Warina Hussain of Loveyatri can be seen matching steps with Salman. While she is seen in a green dress with a thigh-high slit, Salman is seen dressed in a sparkly black jacket and black pants. Watch the song here:

Munna Badnaam Hua is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. Film director Prabhu Deva said in a press statement, “Sharing screen space with him( Salman Khan) in a song after Mera Hi Jalwa (Wanted, 2009) was magical. I can never turn down his request. I hope people will like seeing us together again.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says he must retire: ‘Head is thinking something else, fingers another, it’s a message’

A source from the set said, “Given that Prabhu Deva is a dance icon, Salman felt a fun dance-off between them would become a talking point. As soon as the director agreed to face the camera, Salman called sister Alvira Agnihotri and designer Ashley Rebello, who are styling the cast of Dabangg 3, and asked them to source a jacket similar to what he was sporting in the song, for Prabhu Deva.”

Dabangg 3 marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in 2009 hit Wanted. As per media reports, Arbaaz Khan will once again be seen playing Makkhi in the film.

The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on December 20, this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more