Dabangg 3: Prabhu Deva to dance with Salman Khan in Munna Badnam Hua, says ‘can never turn down his request’

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 12:47 IST

Teasing fans with images from the upcoming song, Munna Badnam Hua, makers of Dabangg 3 are all set to launch the song on November 30.It has now been revealed that during the shoot of the song, Salman Khan suggested that there should be dance-off between director-choreographer Prabhu Deva and the Bollywood star; Prabhu Deva has directed Dabangg 3.

In one of the images that the makers have shared, Salman is seated on a cot hung from ropes in the middle of the frame even as women dancers can be seen in the background.

In another Chulbul Panday aka Salman is seen dancing with a group of men.

Munna Badnaam Hua is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and also features Warina Hussain. Prabhu Deva said in a press statement, “Sharing screen space with him( Salman Khan) in a song after Mera Hi Jalwa (Wanted, 2009) was magical. I can never turn down his request. I hope people will like seeing us together again.”

A source from the set said, “Given that Prabhu Deva is a dance icon, Salman felt a fun dance-off between them would become a talking point. As soon as the director agreed to face the camera, Salman called sister Alvira Agnihotri and designer Ashley Rebello, who are styling the cast of Dabangg 3, and asked them to source a jacket similar to what he was sporting in the song, for Prabhu Deva.”

With the trailer, a few songs and the entire audio album for Dabangg 3 out, the film has already wowed fans of the franchise and Salman. The actor returns as Robin Hood cop, inspector Chulbul Pandey, while Sonakshi Sinha reprises her role of his onscreen wife Rajjo.

Dabangg 3 will also see Kannada star Sudeep steeping into the shoes of the main antagonist. Late Vinod Khanna’s younger brother Pramod will replace Vinod who essayed the role of Salman’s onscreen father in the two previous Dabangg films.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film has been shot in Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and other locations across the country. It is set to hit theatres on December 20. Dabangg 3 is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

