Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 to feature Nach Baliye 9 winner in a song: report

bollywood

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:53 IST

The winner of ongoing dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 will reportedly feature in a song in the third film of Salman Khan’s hit franchise - Dabangg 3. Salman is also producing Nach Baliye 9.

A Mumbai Mirror report has claimed that Dabangg 3 will have a special song that will be shot once the reality show is over and will feature the show’s winner couple. “He (Salman) has already discussed the plans with his team. Before that (the show ends), the team plans to complete the film’s principle shoot by September-end. The song will be shot in November,” it quoted a source as saying.

Dabangg 3 will also mark Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s younger daughter, Saiee, who will romance Chulbul Pandey (essayed by Salman) during his college days. Sonakshi is paired opposite the older Chulbul and essays the role of his wife.

Directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Arbaaz Khan, Dabangg 3 is set to hit theatres on Christmas this year. The film also stars Arbaaz, Mahie Gill, Dimple Kapadia, Sudeep and Mahesh Manjrekar, among others. The film is being touted as a prequel to the story of Chulbul — how he transformed from a local goon to a Robinhood cop.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 13:49 IST