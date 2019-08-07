Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather, filmmaker J Om Prakash, dies in Mumbai

bollywood

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:18 IST

Bollywood filmmaker and Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandad J Om Prakash died on Wednesday morning. Actor Deepak Parashar confirmed the death of his uncle on Twitter. J Om Prakash was 93. He died at his Mumbai residence at 8am. He is best known for directing Rajesh Khanna hits Aap Ki Kasam, Aakhir Kyun? and Jeetendra-starrer Arpan and Aadmi Khilona Hai, apart from producing box office hits Aas Ka Panchhi and Aaye Din Bahar Ke.

“My dearest uncle “Mr J Om Prakash”passed away about an hour ago So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji “Mr Mohan Kumar “in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Watch | Hrithik Roshan’s maternal granddad J Om Prakash dies at 93

Also read: Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Saravanan says he got into buses to grope women, kicked out of the house

My dearest uncle "Mr J Om Prakash"passed away about an hour ago 😞 So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji "Mr Mohan Kumar "in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/rRuODYcQ2Z — Deepak Parashar (@dparasherdp) August 7, 2019

The funeral will be held at Pawan Hans Vile Parle (West) in Mumbai at 12:30 pm on August 7.

Prakash made his debut with Rajesh Khanna’s Aap Ki Kasam in 1974 and the film was hugely successful. Performances were widely appreciated and it proved to be a major box office hit. The film was also a musical hit.

He also worked with Jeetendra on Apna Bana Lo (1982), Apnapan (1977), Aasha (1980), Arpan (1983) and Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993). He is also known for producing box office hit films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Aas Ka Panchhi (1961), Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), Aankhon Aankhon Mein and Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969).

His daughter, Pinky, is married to director-producer Rakesh Roshan, actor Hrithik’s dad. Recently, Hrithik had shared pictures with his grandad on Twitter, calling him his ‘Super teacher’. “#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer.”

#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer. pic.twitter.com/TCw1qW3Bg0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 5, 2019

Hrithik is known to be very close to his maternal grandfather and has often spoken about his love for him. Earlier in 2016, he gifted the veteran filmmaker a luxury car. “Hrithik knew that his nana is very fond of a particular model of a luxury automobile brand (Mercedes Benz). So, he decided to surprise him by gifting him that same car. Hrithik asked him to come to his residence, and the brand new car was parked right outside the house,” an insider had told Hindustan Times.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 09:57 IST