Hrithik Roshan on relationship with ex-wife Sussanne Khan: ‘My children need to know their mother is loved and respected’

Actor Hrithik Roshan has said that his maintaining a cordial relationship with ex-wife Sussanne Khan shouldn’t come as a surprise to the public. In a recent interview to DNA, the actor, who is basking in the success of his latest film, Super 30, said that it is sad that his equation with Sussanne is seen as rare.

The actor said that Sussanne and he have mutual respect for each other, and are dedicated to bringing up their two kids - Hridhaan and Hrehaan - without them ever having to feel like there is something wrong. “Even now, some people ask me why I am so good to my ex, and I explain to them that as a father, I am bringing up two men, and they need to know that their mother is loved and respected. They need to learn that two people can be separated but still stand united as a family,” he said.

Sussanne Khan with her children Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and ex-father-in-law Rakesh Roshan, seen in Mumbai's Juhu. ( IANS )

Hrithik continued, “It’s sad that my equation with Sussanne is looked upon as rare when it should be common practice to strive towards peace and happiness, especially for our children.”

The former couple is often seen on family outings in public, including trips to the movies, dinners and family get-togethers. Hrithik and Sussanne were recently seen at a movie theatre. Sussanne has also publicly spoken in Hrithik’s defence multiple times since their split, especially with regard to his ongoing feud with actor Kangana Ranaut.

Hrithik and Sussanne were childhood sweethearts. They tied the knot in 2000, and separated in 2014. Super 30 has made Rs 138 crore domestically, making it the sixth highest grossing Bollywood film of 2019.

