Salman Khan poses with his entire family in latest pics shared by sister Arpita, she says ‘Thankful, Grateful , Blessed’

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:39 IST

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan treated her Insta-fam to unseen pictures from her fifth wedding anniversary bash with Aayush Sharma. It was a dual celebration for the family, as it also coincided with Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s 55th wedding anniversary.

“Thankful, Grateful , Blessed,” Arpita captioned a group photo featuring herself, Aayush, Salman, Salim, Sohail Khan, Helen, Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri, Salma, Arbaaz Khan and Alvira Agnihotri.

Another picture shared by Arpita also had her son Ahil, Arbaaz’s son Arhaan and Seema Khan in the frame. “Fam-jam,” she captioned it, followed by a heart emoji. “Miss you @nirvankhan15 and @ayaanagnihotri,” she wrote in a comment. Nirvan is Sohail and Seema’s son, while Ayaan is Atul and Alvira’s son.

The glitzy anniversary bash hosted by Arpita was also attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Karisma Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’Souza, Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra, Daisy Shah and Randeep Hooda.

Earlier, Arpita had shared a picture with Aayush, Salim and Salma from the celebrations and written, “It was all about love last night,we spent a blessed evening with our family & friends. So many amazing memories to hold on to as dad & mom turn 55 & we 5. Thanks @kvinayak11 for these lovely pictures.”

She had also wished her husband with a sweet Instagram post. “’We may not have it all together but,together we have it all.’ Happy 5th Anniversary my Love. I can’t thank you enough for being the perfect balance in our relationship. I love you very very much. From being friends, to being a boyfriend, to becoming a husband & then a father, every journey has been amazing. It doesn’t feel like its been 5 years. Thank you for always grounding me, being my reality mirror & having my back. @aaysharma my forever,” she wrote.

Aayush and Arpita are currently expecting their second child. The couple already has a three-year-old son Ahil together.

