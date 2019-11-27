e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 draws legal notice for the CBFC, filmmakers

Rani Mukerji’s upcoming film Mardaani 2 has spelt trouble for the censor board. The CBFC has been hit with a legal notice related to the use of Kota’s name in the film.

bollywood Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:25 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Rani Mukerji plays a cop in Mardaani 2.
Rani Mukerji plays a cop in Mardaani 2.
         

Protest against the upcoming Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2 continues in Kota, with local corporator Gopal Manda sending legal notice to Censor Board chairperson Prasoon Joshi, the film’s producer Aditya Chopra, director Gopi Puthran, and the information and broadcasting ministry, appealing them to remove the name of the city from the film.

In the notice, a demand has been raised to change the name of Kota in the film, with the claim that the film maligns the name of the city. Unless the name of the city is removed, screenings would be blocked and the matter would be taken to High Court, the notice has warned, according to lawyer Ashwin Garg.

 

The controversy erupted after the trailer of the film was released. The trailer, which shows a serial rapist and murderer in Kota who targets young girls in the city, declares the film is inspired by true events. Rani Mukerji returns as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is determined to catch the serial rapist within two days.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda buys new house, declares he is too scared of his big house and wants mom to make it a home. See family pic

The objection has primarily been raised because Mardaani 2 is about a psycho-killer who never existed in Kota and yet trailer claims the film is inspired by true events.

Over three decades, Kota has been identified as an educational city, and connecting the city to crime is unwanted for, Garg told IANS.

“Around 2.5 lakh students have been coming here to excel in competitive exams from all parts of India. With such a film been screened all over the nation, who shall send their kids to Kota to study?” he asked.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Growth down, but there won’t be recession. Ever’: FM Sitharaman on economy
‘Growth down, but there won’t be recession. Ever’: FM Sitharaman on economy
A protectee rides bike at 100 km/hr, Amit Shah tells Lok Sabha. BJP sets up a Twitter quiz
A protectee rides bike at 100 km/hr, Amit Shah tells Lok Sabha. BJP sets up a Twitter quiz
Air India will have to close if not privatised, says aviation minister
Air India will have to close if not privatised, says aviation minister
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Sudha Murthy was only girl in class of 600, agreed to these conditions
Sudha Murthy was only girl in class of 600, agreed to these conditions
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News