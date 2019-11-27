Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji meets real-life super-cop Archana Tyagi

bollywood

Rani Mukerji is returning as super-cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2, which explores gruesome crimes committed by minors. The actor met Archana Tyagi, additional director general of police and chief of Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force, to discuss the increasing number of juvenile crimes.

In an interaction with Mid-Day, Tyagi said, “We think that because a boy is young, he is not capable of committing a crime. But that’s not true.” She also advised women to never let their guard down and dismissed the notion that such crimes were committed only by those from the lesser privileged section of society.

Meanwhile, Rani will also be visiting colleges across the country to discuss the issue of juvenile crimes. “College kids, given their age, are quite vulnerable to this threat against them and there is a growing sense of this fear among families because all we want is to protect our children and give them a great, unscarred future. I want to connect with as many students as possible through my campaign and bring as much awareness about the sharp rise in violent crimes committed by juveniles against young women in India,” she told IANS.

The actor will be interacting with members of the Women Development Cell in different colleges to understand how they are working towards making the institution a safe space for students, especially girls. “Students need to be made aware of menace because the threat is all around them, walking with them, sitting around them and constantly looking at them as preys. It’s a tough world that we are living in and raising our children, especially daughters, and we have to protect them at any cost,” she said.

Mardaani 2 is directed by Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first film. At the time of its announcement, Rani said in a statement, “Mardaani is and will always be extremely close to my heart. Right since its release, everyone has asked me time and again when I would be doing Mardaani 2 and I am sure that this announcement will come as a pleasant surprise to them all. Gopi has written an extraordinary script that we all love.”

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 2 will release on December 13.

