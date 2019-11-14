e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Mardaani 2 trailer: Rani Mukerji drops the F-bomb, hunts a serial rapist

Mardaani 2 trailer: Rani Mukerji plays a cop on the hunt for a serial rapist in the gritty new thriller. Watch here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 14, 2019 11:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mardaani 2 trailer: Rani Mukerji plays a cop on the hunt for a serial rapist.
Mardaani 2 trailer: Rani Mukerji plays a cop on the hunt for a serial rapist.
         

The first trailer for Mardaani 2, a stand-alone sequel to 2014’s fact-based thriller, has been released. Starring Rani Mukerji as a cop, the film appears to be a cat-and-mouse thriller inspired by real events.

The trailer opens with stats revealing to the viewer that more than 2000 rapes are committed in India by boys under 18 years of age every year, and that these are only the ones that are reported. We watch a young girl hitch a ride home, followed by the screen cutting to black, with only her screams rattling in our ears as the Yash Raj Films logo pops up.

 

Mardaani 2 is based in Kota, Rajasthan, where a serial rapist is on the loose. While the trailer never really seems like a sensitive treatment of the subject - there are glimpses of the shocking crime and its aftermath - it takes another surprising turn when it turns into a thriller. Rani’s character, who initially seems like she’s challenging Shefali Shah from Netflix’s Delhi Crime, finds herself being taunted by the rapist, like she’s in David Fincher’s Zodiac.

The criminal leaves her clues, and threatens to commit more crimes, prompting her to put together a crack team and leave no stone unturned in nabbing him. This not only takes the focus away from the victims, but somehow makes Rani’s cop the centre of attention -- not to mention the ‘entertaining’ tone that it strikes.

Mardaani 2 is directed by Gopi Puthran and also stars Vikram Singh Chauhan. The film is slated for a December 13 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Rahul Gandhi must apologise to nation’: BJP on Rafale verdict
‘Rahul Gandhi must apologise to nation’: BJP on Rafale verdict
‘Defended Rafale deal on merit’: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa on Supreme Court verdict
‘Defended Rafale deal on merit’: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa on Supreme Court verdict
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Supreme Court refers entry of women to Sabarimala to larger bench
Supreme Court refers entry of women to Sabarimala to larger bench
Video of wife with bleeding eyes leads to arrest of Indian expat : Report
Video of wife with bleeding eyes leads to arrest of Indian expat : Report
Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals in biggest trade after Ashwin
Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals in biggest trade after Ashwin
‘Trained Kashmiris to fight against Indian Army’: Ex-Pak Prez Musharraf
‘Trained Kashmiris to fight against Indian Army’: Ex-Pak Prez Musharraf
SC dismisses Rafale review petitions: Will the Politics end here? | HT Conversations
SC dismisses Rafale review petitions: Will the Politics end here? | HT Conversations
trending topics
Supreme CourtSabarimala caseRafale dealIndia vs Bangladesh live scoreDeepika PadukoneMardaani 2 trailerChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News