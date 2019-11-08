Rani Mukerji’s extremely professional and supportive of her co-stars: Shruti Bapna

bollywood

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:51 IST

I haven’t been part of a TV show for over two years, so I guess my transition to films has been smooth. I am enjoying the web space as well the film roles coming my way,” says Shruti Bapna, who has been a part of over six films including Wake Up Sid (2009), Rowdy Rathore (2012), The Lunchbox (2013) and two web shows- The Verdict - State vs Nanavati and Medically Yours.

“Is the role big or small isn’t necessarily my criteria but I think how interesting would the film and my role be for the audiences. I want to do progressive roles and be part of progressive films. Even if I have one scene in a film but it is a power-packed one, then I take it up. For example, who would say no to acting with Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in The Lunchbox? My endeavour is to take on roles that I haven’t done before and also work with different directors to gain experience.”

Before films, she did some strong roles in TV shows such as Saas Bina Sasural, Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family among others. Now, Shruti will soon be seen in the Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2. Talking about her role and experience with Rani, she says, “Mardaani 2 is based on a feisty cop and I am part of the core team of the character Rani essays. I play a local cop from Rajasthan and I have tried to keep it real and authentic and not make it a filmy cop. Working with Rani has been amazing. I was always her fan and after working with her, I am truly impressed. She is extremely professional yet so warm and so supportive of her co-stars, which not many actors do.”