e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Rani Mukerji’s extremely professional and supportive of her co-stars: Shruti Bapna

Shruti Bapna, who has been a part of over six films, talks about experience of working in Mardaani 2

bollywood Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:51 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
Shruti has been a part of over six films including Wake Up Sid (2009), Rowdy Rathore (2012), and The Lunchbox (2013).
Shruti has been a part of over six films including Wake Up Sid (2009), Rowdy Rathore (2012), and The Lunchbox (2013).
         

I haven’t been part of a TV show for over two years, so I guess my transition to films has been smooth. I am enjoying the web space as well the film roles coming my way,” says Shruti Bapna, who has been a part of over six films including Wake Up Sid (2009), Rowdy Rathore (2012), The Lunchbox (2013) and two web shows- The Verdict - State vs Nanavati and Medically Yours.

“Is the role big or small isn’t necessarily my criteria but I think how interesting would the film and my role be for the audiences. I want to do progressive roles and be part of progressive films. Even if I have one scene in a film but it is a power-packed one, then I take it up. For example, who would say no to acting with Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in The Lunchbox? My endeavour is to take on roles that I haven’t done before and also work with different directors to gain experience.”

Before films, she did some strong roles in TV shows such as Saas Bina Sasural, Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family among others. Now, Shruti will soon be seen in the Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2. Talking about her role and experience with Rani, she says, “Mardaani 2 is based on a feisty cop and I am part of the core team of the character Rani essays. I play a local cop from Rajasthan and I have tried to keep it real and authentic and not make it a filmy cop. Working with Rani has been amazing. I was always her fan and after working with her, I am truly impressed. She is extremely professional yet so warm and so supportive of her co-stars, which not many actors do.”

tags
top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News