Bareilly assistant prof alleges sacking over Jantar Mantar protest, college denies claim

An assistant professor at Ganna Utpadak Postgraduate College in Bareilly’s Baheri has alleged that his services were terminated by the college management in retaliation for participating in a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, while the college management has maintained that the decision was prompted by repeated complaints and his alleged lack of commitment to academic responsibilities. Assistant prof Mohit Bhardwaj (in black cap) at the protest site in Delhi. (SOURCED)

Mohit Bhardwaj, an assistant professor of Commerce, has submitted a complaint to Bareilly district magistrate Avinash Singh, seeking an impartial inquiry into his dismissal, reinstatement to his post, and action against college officials whom he alleges violated prescribed legal procedures while terminating his services.

Bhardwaj is also the Bareilly district president of the Samajwadi Party’s youth wing, the SP Yuvjan Sabha.

According to Bhardwaj, he was appointed on June 20, 2024, with approval from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University and joined the college on July 11, 2024. He claimed the college later issued him an official identity card valid till June 30, 2027, and a character certificate on May 20, 2026, praising his conduct and performance. Despite this, he alleged that his services were terminated abruptly without prior notice.

In his complaint, Bhardwaj alleged that the college management terminated his services without issuing a show-cause notice, conducting a departmental inquiry, or giving him an opportunity to defend himself.

Bhardwaj alleged that he participated in a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar from July 18 to 20 and was served a termination letter soon after returning. He claimed the dismissal was in retaliation for attending the protest and that the termination order did not cite any specific reason.

The college, however, denied that the dismissal was linked to the protest. According to a termination letter dated July 22, Bhardwaj’s services were ended following repeated complaints against him. College manager Rajendra Kumar said the management committee took the decision because the assistant professor allegedly “was not taking interest in academic activities”.