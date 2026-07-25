Pune: The monsoon triggered a sharp rise in dengue cases in Pune, with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reporting a steady increase in suspected infections over the past two months. Doctors have warned that the city could witness a further spike over the next 10 to 15 days as heavy rainfall creates ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes. Rains fuel dengue surge: Pune city records 560 suspected cases, 212 in July alone

According to the PMC’s latest vector-borne disease report, the city has recorded 560 suspected dengue cases so far this year, including 212 cases in July alone, the highest number of cases this year. Laboratory test reports from the National Institute of Virology have confirmed 22 dengue cases. Seven chikungunya cases have also been reported.

The figures show a steep rise in suspected dengue cases since the onset of the monsoon. Monthly cases increased from 58 in May to 175 in June, before climbing to 212 in July, indicating a seasonal surge in mosquito-borne diseases.

PMC officials said all patients who test positive through the NS-1 Antigen test are classified as suspected dengue cases, while only those confirmed through ELISA IgM or ELISA IgG tests are included in the confirmed case count. Of the 560 suspected cases, 22 have been laboratory-confirmed so far. However, doctors said most private hospitals rely on the NS-1 Antigen test for early diagnosis and treatment.

The rise in cases prompted the civic health department to intensify surveillance, source reduction drives, anti-larval treatment and awareness campaigns across vulnerable locations. Civic health teams started surveillance in residential societies, offices, educational institutions, and commercial establishments to identify mosquito breeding sites.

As part of the intensified drive, PMC detected and eliminated 1,184 mosquito-breeding spots this year and issued 1,184 notices to property owners violating vector control norms. The civic body also recovered ₹14.31 lakh in administrative penalties from defaulters who failed to prevent mosquito breeding on their premises.

Dr Datta Nirgude, consultant physician at Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “We have started observing dengue cases this week, with patients predominantly presenting the classic symptoms of high fever and low platelet counts. Fortunately, we have not seen any severe or complicated cases so far. However, after the recent heavy rainfall, we expect mosquito breeding to increase significantly. This could lead to a rise in dengue transmission over the next 10 to 15 days. People should take preventive measures now by avoiding stagnant water around their homes and seek medical attention early if they develop a fever.”

Dr Danish H Memon, senior consultant and head of the department of medicine at Noble Hospitals and Research Centre, said the city is witnessing an increase in seasonal viral illnesses alongside dengue.

“Following the recent rains, dengue cases have increased in Pune. Many patients also present with viral fevers that resemble dengue but test negative. There is no significant chikungunya outbreak this year. Dengue treatment is mainly supportive, with adequate hydration and close monitoring for warning signs such as bleeding, persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, breathing difficulty or low blood pressure. Antibiotics have no role in dengue management, and there are no proven antiviral drugs. Early medical evaluation remains the key to preventing complications,” Memon said.

Doctors said dengue commonly causes high fever, severe body ache, headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea, vomiting and skin rashes. While most patients recover with supportive treatment, delayed diagnosis can result in serious complications, especially among children, older adults and people with underlying health conditions.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health chief of PMC and head of the Vector-Borne Diseases Control Programme, urged people with dengue-like symptoms to visit the nearest civic hospital rather than self-medicate. “Containment activities have already started in areas reporting dengue and chikungunya cases, including suspected dengue cases. We have directed all health facilities to maintain adequate stocks of medicines and insecticides. Private hospitals should notify dengue cases to PMC without delay, as timely reporting is essential to prevent outbreaks and reduce morbidity and mortality,” Dighe said.

Health experts said intermittent rainfall has left stagnant water at construction sites, discarded tyres, flower pots and water storage containers, creating ideal breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito. PMC has appealed to citizens to eliminate stagnant water from their premises every week and cooperate with civic health teams during inspections.