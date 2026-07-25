Pune: Western Maharashtra is receiving heavy monsoon rainfall, but a stark imbalance leaves 15 districts in the state facing rainfall deficit. Nandurbar is the state’s driest, with a 60% rainfall deficit, while Palghar in the Konkan region has recorded the highest surplus rainfall at 79%, highlighting the severe shortfall in north Maharashtra and Vidarbha. Western Maharashtra drenched while north, Vidarbha battle rainfall deficit

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Palghar has recorded 1,977.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 1,105 mm, translating to a 79% surplus. Nandurbar has recorded 144.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 359.8 mm, translating to a 60% deficit.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Pune district has received 682.6 mm of rainfall against its seasonal normal of 420.1 mm, registering a 62% surplus.

Nashik has also experienced an exceptionally wet monsoon, receiving 719.2 mm of rainfall against its normal of 381.4 mm, recording an 89% excess rainfall.

According to rainfall statistics, at least 15 districts continue to remain in the deficient rainfall category, with rainfall deficiency ranging from 20% to nearly 60%. Officials said, most of these districts are located in the Vidarbha subdivision, where prolonged dry spells between intermittent rainfall events have prevented seasonal rainfall from reaching normal levels. These include–Sindhudurg (37%), Solapur (29%), Latur (42%), Nanded (41%), Beed (43%), Jalna (40%), Parbhani (37%), Hingoli (54%), Yavatmal (22%), Washim (38%), Akola (33%), Amravati (31%), Nagpur (23%), Chandrapur (31%) and Gadchiroli (36%).

Meteorologists attribute the uneven distribution to successive monsoon systems that have favoured the Konkan coast, Western Ghats and adjoining districts, while many interior parts of the state, particularly Vidarbha, have remained outside the zone of sustained rainfall activity.

Rain spell to ease

The IMD has indicated that the ongoing spell of widespread heavy rainfall over western Maharashtra is likely to ease over the coming days.

On July 25, heavy rainfall warning is limited mainly to a few districts along the Konkan coast, while much of the state is likely to witness comparatively subdued rainfall. By July 26, heavy rain activity is expected to remain confined to isolated pockets of Konkan, with no major warnings for most inland districts.

The forecast for July 27 and July 28 indicates a further decline in rainfall over western Maharashtra, including Pune district. During this period, weather activity is expected to shift towards parts of eastern Maharashtra, where a few districts have been placed under a yellow watch for the possibility of thunderstorms and moderate rainfall.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune, said that rainfall intensity over Pune district is expected to decrease from tomorrow. “ The city and adjoining areas are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall over the next three to four days, while isolated heavy spells may occur over the ghat regions. However, no widespread heavy rainfall is expected over Pune during the forecast period,” he said.