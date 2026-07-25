Traffic, security tightened as Prayagraj gears up for Kanwar Yatra

Ahead of the annual Kanwar Yatra, the Prayagraj district administration has ordered the closure of meat shops along the Kanwar routes during the holy month of Sawan and directed all concerned departments to ensure comprehensive civic, security and traffic arrangements for the smooth movement of pilgrims. The health department has been directed to deploy doctors, medicines and ambulances at community and primary health centres along the Kanwar route to ensure prompt medical assistance to pilgrims. (FILE PHOTO)

The directions were issued by additional district magistrate (City) Satyam Mishra during a review meeting on yatra preparedness. He asked all departments to complete arrangements around major Shiva temples and Kanwar routes well before the pilgrimage begins.

The holy month of Sawan will be observed from July 30 to August 28 this year. Lakhs of Kanwariyas are expected to collect Ganga water from the Sangam and other ghats in Prayagraj before proceeding to Shiva temples for jalabhishek, prompting the administration to put in place elaborate traffic, security and civic arrangements.

Preparations are also underway at major Shiva temples across Prayagraj. At the historic Shri Mankameshwar Mahadev Temple, devotees will be able to witness the deity in the Mahakal form throughout the month of Sawan. Temple in-charge Shridharanand Brahmachari said the Shivling will be adorned every evening with bhang, bhasma (sacred ash) and gulal, following the traditions associated with the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga.

At Koteshwar Mahadev Temple, nightly Rudrabhishek with different sacred offerings will be held for the first time during Sawan. Priest Ravish Giri said the Shivling will also be decorated daily with bhang, bhasma and coloured powders.

At Someshwar Mahadev Temple in Arail, Rudrabhishek will be performed every morning and late at night, with the deity receiving a different adornment each evening. Meanwhile, at Dashashwamedh Mahadev Temple in Daraganj, the customary Rudrabhishek on the four Mondays of Sawan has been suspended in view of the expected surge in devotees. Priest Vimal Giri said the deity will instead be adorned with bhasma and fruits.

Mishra directed the police to prepare a comprehensive traffic diversion plan to prevent congestion and instructed the concerned departments to ensure adequate barricading, lighting, mobile toilets, drinking water, sanitation and illumination at major ghats and Shiva temples.

He also instructed that langars and bhandaras be set up away from the main Kanwar routes to facilitate uninterrupted movement of pilgrims. The PWD was asked to make Kanwar routes pothole-free, while the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation was directed to repair damaged roads and prevent waterlogging.

The electricity department was asked to repair damaged or sagging power lines, while officials were directed to identify and close unauthorised road cuts on national highways before the yatra.

Police were instructed to maintain law and order, especially in mixed-population areas, enforce the closure of meat shops along Kanwar routes, deploy adequate personnel at key intersections, and ensure DJs adhere to prescribed noise limits, with sound equipment to be seized in case of violations.

The health department has been directed to deploy doctors, medicines and ambulances at community and primary health centres along the Kanwar route to ensure prompt medical assistance to pilgrims.