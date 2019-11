Ajay Devgn confirms Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal FIVE: ‘Prepare yourself for yet another laugh riot’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 12:11 IST

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn will be adding another chapter to the Golmaal series by reuniting for fifth installment of the franchise. They have confirmed their return for fifth part, which has been titled Golmaal FIVE.

“Rohit and I have discussed and are committed to doing our next installment of Golmaal. The franchise is not only the longest-running one in Hindi cinema, it also happens to be one of my favourites because like we said in one of our earliest films in this series, it’s fun unlimited,” Ajay said.

A film franchise which is not only the longest running one in hindi cinema but also happens to be one of my favourites! Prepare yourself for yet another laugh riot with #GolmaalFive. #RohitShetty @Shibasishsarkar @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez pic.twitter.com/IDvpNb8K6E — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 30, 2019

The script of Golmaal FIVE is already locked and Rohit will start shooting for it after he completes his production ventures. Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Reliance Entertainment, Golmaal FIVE will be directed by Rohit.

As per Rohit, he will be busy producing films after Sooryavanshi, a project with Farah Khan and also with his assistant directors who are ready to be launched as directors under his own production house.

Rohit came out with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, starring Ajay, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, on July 14, 2006. It revolved around the lives of a group of friends, and was full of comedy, action, drama and fun.

The universe of Golmaal expanded with Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again. Names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tabu and Parineeti Chopra are associated with it.

Rohit and Ajay have collaborated on 10 films in the past and are excited about getting together with Golmaal FIVE.

At the moment, Rohit is busy shooting for his cop universe film Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. It is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

