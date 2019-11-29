e-paper
Pushpa Joshi, who made her debut with Ajay Devgn’s Raid at the age of 85, dies

Pushpa Joshi, who started her career in films with Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid, breathed her last on November 26.

bollywood Updated: Nov 29, 2019 11:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Pushpa Joshi, Bollywood’s oldest debutante, died on November 26.
         

Pushpa Joshi, who made her Bollywood debut at the age of 85 with Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid, died on Tueday (November 26). Director Raj Kumar Gupta remembered her fondly in a tweet and said that watching her in Raid was one of the highlights of his career.

“Very sad to hear about the passing away of Pushpa Joshi ji. One of the highlights of my directing career was watching you perform in RAID. You were a live wire on and off the sets. Wherever you are you will be smiling and spreading happiness Dadi ji. We will miss you. RIP,” Gupta wrote.

 

Casting director Shikha Pradeep also mourned Joshi’s loss. In a Facebook post, she wrote, “The oldest debutant in Hindi cinema who at the age of 85 started her acting career with the movie Raid , played so many characters with such a ease be it in films or it is in tvcs (Fevikwik dadi) where I got a chance to cast her and many other different roles that everyone fell in love with her.”

 

“On 26th Nov’19 she breathed her last, we lost this shining star forever. Farewell Pushpaji, Rest in peace,” Pradeep added.

Joshi was cast in Raid after the makers saw her in the short film Zaayka. She also appeared in the advertisement for glue brand Fevikwik.

