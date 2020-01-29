Umang 2020: Bollywood superstars SRK, Salman Khan launch Mumbai Police Calendar for the real Dabanggs

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 09:54 IST

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted at the Mumbai Police Calendar launch. The calendar was launched in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, veteran actor Dharmendra, Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve and photographer Pravin Talan at the grand event Umang that was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. A copy of the calendar was presented to Shah Rukh and Salman at the event, who showed it off with pride and love for the city police force. Commissioner Barve said, “Mumbai Police loves, understands and cares for Mumbaikars, and draws its strength from the indomitable spirit of this city. Safeguarding and managing this maximum city is a colossal task. This calendar captures the motley moods of Mumbaikars along with the men and women from Mumbai Police that serve and secure them.” Among mentions on the 2020 calendar are the new additions to the city police force including Belgian Malinois sniffer dogs and the Mounted Police Unit. The ceremonial uniform for the Mounted Police Unit has been designed by celebrated designer Manish Malhotra.

Mumbai: A copy of the Mumbai Police Calendar being presented to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at the grand event Umang in Mumbai. ( IANS )

Shah Rukh was recently in the news for a comment he made on Remo D’Souza’s dance reality show. Shah Rukh said, “Shah Rukh said, “Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, mai Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain.” The audience clapped as he went on to say, “Jab woh school gaye to school me woh bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, ‘Papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?’ Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye. (We have never discussed religion, or being Hindu or Muslim. My wife is a Hindu and I am a Muslim and our kids are like India. When we went for their school admissions, they had to mention their religion. My daughter asked me, ‘what is our religion?’ I wrote that we are only Indian, and that we have no religion.)”

On the other hand Dabangg 3 star Salman, who is nothing short of controversy’s child, was in the news for snatching away a fan’s phone as he didn’t want his selfie clicked. FilmyKida captioned the video as, “Arrogant #SalmanKhan... Misbehaving with Fans @BeingSalmanKhan.”

On the professional front, Salman will be seen playing a cop again in Radhe, which is being directed by Prabhudheva.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter