WATCH: Sara Ali Khan posts pre-weight loss video. Here’s how she lost 35 kgs thanks to trainer Namrata Purohit

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 13:22 IST

Sara Ali Khan is by far the most relatable millennial actor, she is funny, doesn’t shy from speaking her truth, is extremely humble and polite, and has absolutely no airs about her. And unlike most Bollywood actors who seem to be blessed with the best genetics be it their looks or their physique, Sara was not afraid to share her struggles with weight loss and with PCOD (Polycystic ovary syndrome) that led to her excessive weight gain. The Love Aaj Kal and Kedarnath actor recently took to her Instagram and put up a super adorable and cheeky post from her pre-weight loss day and we have to say she looks just as adorable as always. She lost the weight but the cheerful personality is still the same. Sara captioned the video, “Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara. Let’s make ‘light’ of what it was... Let’s also make it lighter than what it was.”

She credited her transformation to her Pilates instructor, Namrata Purohit. Namrata is a Pilates instructor and has a huge celebrity clientele including Jahnvi Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Kangana Ranaut, Sonakshi Sinha to name a few. Sara went on to lose all her weight before she debuted in Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara once posted, thanking Namrata, “Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live. Namrata Purohit thank you for teaching me how to love my body, feed my soul and calm my nerves.”

During her appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show along with father Saif Ali Khan, Sara opened up about her struggles with her weight and PCOD, she told Karan, “I was 96 kgs. ‘It will be almost rude to call you fat,’ is what you (Saif) said. Actually, I had PCOD. I still do. And, because of that, I think I put on the amount of weight that I did. Because of that, there was also like a hormone problem.”

In another interview with the BBC, she said, “I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I really want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I’m 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight.”

She went on to add how it was very hard for her, “I was a regular kid. It made it very hard for me to a. lose weight and b. the hormone level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of delusion that was in me...I was confident, I was delusional.”

Opening up about her problems, she said, “Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain (On one hand you could eat a pizza and on the other, you could have protein, on one hand you could get chocolate and on the other, you could eat salad). That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life.”

Sara’s fitness regime includes practising yoga, Pilates, which she attributed to her trainer Namrata Purohit, and intense workouts to keep in shape. She also loves to do Kathak, and has also attended multiple boot camps and has on more than one occasion been spotted playing lawn tennis with father Saif Ali Khan.

The young actor is currently busy promoting the sequel to Imtiaz Ali’s Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer, Love Aaj Kal. She will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in the film. The song Shayad from the movie is already topping charts and has gone viral.

