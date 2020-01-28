Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor walk ramp for Anamika Khanna.

fashion-and-trends

Bollywood actors, and half-siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor walked the ramp for Anamika Khanna at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour’s Kolkata chapter recently. Janhvi and Arjun looked stunning as they dazzled in traditional attires from the Kolkata-based designer’s newest collection. Janhvi took to her Instagram and wrote in two consecutive posts, “ No one embodies authentic Indian craftsmanship like Anamika Khanna. Felt nothing but pride to don one of her beautiful creations... A stunning ode to tradition and heritage with a dash of modernity. Thank you for this memorable evening. It was so special to walk the ramp for Anamika Khanna.in with Arjun Kapoor... loved it!!” Both Janhvi and Arjun’s attires had hues of black with traditional prints crowning them. While Arjun wore a brightly-coloured sherwani over his black pants and top, Jahnvi wore a more eclectic print in a style that is very Anamika Khanna. Janhvi wore earrings and a huge kada in her hand, dramatically kohl-lined eyes completed her look.

Anamika was also in a happy mood as she shared, “An evening that perfectly captured the essence of my craft and my pride in Kolkata.”

The fashion tour’s Delhi chapter is scheduled to be held on February 15 where renowned designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla is going to present their new collection.

Arjun has previously been the showstopper for close friend and fashion designer, Kunal Rawal, Jhanvi has also walked the ramp for designers including Nachiket Barve and alongside chachu, Anil Kapoor, for couturier Raghavendra Rathore.

Arjun is currently busy shooting for Kaashvie Nair’s next untitled comedy-drama alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh and Kumud Mishra. On the personal front, Arjun is dating Malaika Arora. As for Janhvi, 2020 seems to be her busiest year for her so far as she has a number of projects lined up including Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takht.

