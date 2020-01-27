Grammy Awards 2020: Hottest red carpet looks from Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner to Billy Porter and more

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 14:44 IST

The music industry celebrated the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles last night and with it came some high-energy performances, heartfelt speeches and tributes in the wake of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death. Although a sombre night, the Grammys were celebratory and affirming, hosted by Alicia Keys, the event saw performances from Lizzo Beating, who earned a whopping eight nominations, Billie Eilish, who bagged herself five winning nominations, other artists included BTS, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Tyler The Creator, and Jonas Brothers.

The Grammys red carpet is also well-known for its history of daring, bold, outre fashion and this year did not fail to disappoint either. With Priyanka Chopra’s Ralph & Russo gown, Lizzo’s Old Hollywood-inspired Atelier Versace white gown, Ariana Grande’s huge tulle Giambattista Valli gown, Sophie Turner’s edgy Louis Vuitton mini-dress, Billy Porter’s motorized fringe lampshade hat and custom Baja East jumpsuit and Lil Nas X’s hot pink body harness and cowboy ensemble... this year had it all and then some. Here are some of the hottest looks from the Grammys we spotted:

Priyanka Chopra

62nd Grammy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Mike Blake ( REUTERS )

One of the most-talked-about looks from the evening, Priyanka’s Ralph & Russo gown had a plunging neckline and left little to the imagination. She certainly looked stunning in this off-white ensemble that also sported an overload of fringes on the sleeves.

Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas, left, Sophie Turner arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

The Queen of the North twinned with her husband and singer Joe Jonas in a Louis Vuitton Spring 2020 black mini-dress. Sophie walked the red-carpet in a chevron-print minidress by Louis Vuitton that featured a tiered miniskirt, styled with a bold red lip and cut-out black heels.

Ariana Grande

This combination of photos shows fashion worn by nominee Ariana Grande at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photos by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

The singer served up some looks with her two gowns. Keeping with Ariana’s princess aesthetic, the first was a custom Giambattista Valli tulle gown, which was 20 feet in diameter! That is a lot of ruffles and tulle. The second dress was tamer, with a baby blue, strapless Zac Posen silk gown, although it was also fit for a princess.

Billie Porter

62nd Grammy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 – Billy Porter. REUTERS/Mike Blake ( REUTERS )

Known as the God of red carpets, Billie Porter has upstaged Lady Gaga at the MET Gala, and is known to have the most creative outfits. Him and his stylist, Sam Ratelle have worked on over 150 red carpet looks from the Emmys, Tonys, and the Oscars. At the Grammys, Billy developed a hat along with designer Scott Studenberg, which featured a motorized crystallized curtain, which he paired with a Baja East fall 2020 bright blue jumpsuit with similar crystal accents. This look was apparently inspired by Billie Eilish and their meeting the American Music Awards.

Lizzo Beating

Lizzo at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Photos by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

The ever iconic queen of pop music did not disappoint at the Grammys with a curve-hugging dazzling white strapless dress by Atelier Versace with a sexy slit and crystal-encrusted piping. She went retro with a white faux fur stole and layered diamond necklace as her accessories.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish bagged awards over four major categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards. ( Instagram/ loveisbilieeilish )

The youngest artist to win four major categories, Billie Eilish is a legend of sorts from her unique voice to her unique fashion choices. At the Grammys, Billie wore Gucci head-to-toe in her favourite colour - slime green. From her roots, Billie wore a Gucci emblem-coated jacket and pants, paired with similar logos on a facemask, earrings, and nails. She also wore Gucci’s Flashtrek sneakers featuring green jewels and black and green mesh suede and leather panelled uppers.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus performed their hit song “Old Town Road” with many other artists at the Grammy Awards, this Sunday. ( Instagram/ recordingacademy )

Bringing back the ‘90s fashion, Lil Nas X wore all bright neon pink ensemble with body harness and all. He wore a custom cropped jacket with strong shoulders, high-waist pants and a cowboy hat, all festooned with the Italian fashion label’s signature Medusa icon and gold studs accessorized with cowboy boots and silk scarves fluttering from his wrists. Lil Nas also had a mix of jewellery from Versace and John Hardy.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa with boyfriend Anwar Hadid at the Grammy Awards. ( Instagram/ dualipa )

Dua Lipa made a late yet fashionable arrival in a white two-piece white silk set. Following the ‘90s trend her skirt was a mid-waisted maxi slip skirt, paired with a bustier-style top from Alexander Wang.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes wore a three-piece suit by Louis Vuitton at the Grammy Awards. ( Instagram/ fashiontomax )

The Senorita singer Shawn Mendes lead the charge of men in classic tailoring. He looked especially dashing in a skinny three-piece by Louis Vuitton and pearl waistcoat chain, a dainty accent that felt refreshing.

BTS

The seven member K-pop group gav etheir first ever Grammy performance this Sunday. ( Instagram/bts_v )

The ever-famous K-pop band BTS had their first Grammy performance with Lil Nas X and looked absolutely dashing in Bottega Veneta. The seven member group coordinated in trench coats, all in neutral tones.

