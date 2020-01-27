e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Fashion and Trends / Grammy Awards 2020: Priyanka Chopra sizzles in a bold plunging Ralph & Russo gown; Nick Jonas goes all gold

Grammy Awards 2020: Priyanka Chopra sizzles in a bold plunging Ralph & Russo gown; Nick Jonas goes all gold

Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra’s looks were a glitter affair from head-to-toe, Nick Jonas complemented in an all-gold avatar.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at 62nd Grammy Awards.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at 62nd Grammy Awards.(REUTERS)
         

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were the cynosure of all eyes as they walked the red carpet of the 62nd edition of the Grammys at Los Angeles’ Staples Centre.

PeeCee chose an embellished Ralph & Russo gown with a plunging neckline that went well below her belly button similar to the classic Versace green gown Jennifer Lopez has worn. She also wore a crystal stud on her belly button.

The 37-year-old actor’s off white loose-fitting gown had crystal embellishments and a long fringe on her sleeves and had a long trail with it. Priyanka topped it off with long chandelier earrings to make it a glitter affair all over. She has also been seen sporting blonde highlights in her hair of late.

 

Nick Jonas, complementing his star wife’s off-white looked dapper in a head-to-toe dull gold paired with gold-toned loafers.

This is the power couple’s second appearance this award season as they recently presented an award at the Golden Globes held recently. Priyanka had worn a pink Cristina Ottaviano off-shoulder gown for the do while Nick chose a black tux.

Priyanka Chopra, styled by Mimi Cuttrell, was also seen in a satin halter-neck gown for a pre-Grammys bash.

ALSO READ: Fashion lessons we learn by following Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram

The ‘Sky is Pink’ actress paid a tribute to former NBA star Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash, by styling her decorated nails with the number “24” written on her index finger, according to eonline.com.

That number belonged to Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years before he retired in 2016.

“RIP Mamba,” Priyanka shared on Instagram Story with a purple heart emoji, alongside an image of her tribute.

 

View this post on Instagram

This guy. #Grammys2020

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Kevin and Joe Jonas opted for outfits with prints on it, one in the shade of blue while the other had a black-cream undertone.

The Jonas Brothers earned a nomination for their song ‘Sucker’ for the best pop duo/ group performance and were joined by their wives popularly known as J Sisters - Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas at Hollywood’s biggest musical gala event.

The Jonas brothers took to the stage and regaled the audience with their latest single, What A Man Gotta Do.

-- with inputs from ANI

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
In revised push, govt announces plans to sell entire stake in Air India
In revised push, govt announces plans to sell entire stake in Air India
‘Grave situation’: China races to contain Coronavirus as death toll shoots up to 80
‘Grave situation’: China races to contain Coronavirus as death toll shoots up to 80
Bihar girl shows symptoms of Coronavirus, admitted in hospital: Report
Bihar girl shows symptoms of Coronavirus, admitted in hospital: Report
‘Internal matter’: India over draft resolution on citizenship law in EU
‘Internal matter’: India over draft resolution on citizenship law in EU
Mercedes considers more hybrids at high-performance AMG unit
Mercedes considers more hybrids at high-performance AMG unit
Govt eyes unspent funds to tread fiscal tightrope
Govt eyes unspent funds to tread fiscal tightrope
The many firsts for 2020 Republic Day parade
The many firsts for 2020 Republic Day parade
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends