Grammy Awards 2020: Priyanka Chopra sizzles in a bold plunging Ralph & Russo gown; Nick Jonas goes all gold

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:11 IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were the cynosure of all eyes as they walked the red carpet of the 62nd edition of the Grammys at Los Angeles’ Staples Centre.

PeeCee chose an embellished Ralph & Russo gown with a plunging neckline that went well below her belly button similar to the classic Versace green gown Jennifer Lopez has worn. She also wore a crystal stud on her belly button.

The 37-year-old actor’s off white loose-fitting gown had crystal embellishments and a long fringe on her sleeves and had a long trail with it. Priyanka topped it off with long chandelier earrings to make it a glitter affair all over. She has also been seen sporting blonde highlights in her hair of late.

Nick Jonas, complementing his star wife’s off-white looked dapper in a head-to-toe dull gold paired with gold-toned loafers.

This is the power couple’s second appearance this award season as they recently presented an award at the Golden Globes held recently. Priyanka had worn a pink Cristina Ottaviano off-shoulder gown for the do while Nick chose a black tux.

Priyanka Chopra, styled by Mimi Cuttrell, was also seen in a satin halter-neck gown for a pre-Grammys bash.

The ‘Sky is Pink’ actress paid a tribute to former NBA star Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash, by styling her decorated nails with the number “24” written on her index finger, according to eonline.com.

That number belonged to Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years before he retired in 2016.

“RIP Mamba,” Priyanka shared on Instagram Story with a purple heart emoji, alongside an image of her tribute.

Kevin and Joe Jonas opted for outfits with prints on it, one in the shade of blue while the other had a black-cream undertone.

The Jonas Brothers earned a nomination for their song ‘Sucker’ for the best pop duo/ group performance and were joined by their wives popularly known as J Sisters - Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas at Hollywood’s biggest musical gala event.

The Jonas brothers took to the stage and regaled the audience with their latest single, What A Man Gotta Do.

-- with inputs from ANI

