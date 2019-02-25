​​​ Billy Porter is just ‘a man in a dress’ at the Oscars 2019 red carpet

The Oscars 2019 has begun and the red carpet saw quite a bit of experiment, playing safe and some unexpected looks. Amid metallic, sequin, ruffles, lots of pink and unusual silhouettes, the classic tuxedo had a phenomenal moment. Actor and pop singer Billy Porter graced the red carpet in a powerful tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano, a homage to ballroom icon Hector Xtravaganza . This custom magic is created by designer Christian Siriano that included a stridently tailored tuxedo jacket on top of a voluminous strapless velvet gown along with a black bow tie and perfectly ruffled sleeves. It was a perfect representation of fashion’s role in gender neutrality and definitely pushed precincts in terms of the generic red carpet dress code and associated expectations.​​





Porter referred to the look saying that he is not a drag queen; he is a man in a dress and he has never felt more powerful and masculine. The Posh star shared the look on Instagram saying, “When you come to the O​​scars, you must dress up.” Fashion does represent the idea of self-expression and identity in the most evocative ways and we like the new voices on the red carpet and the dialogue around gender neutrality and definitely, to each his own.





Porter’s husband, Adam Smith joined him looking dapper in a suit and white bow tie. While everyone gushed over the tuxedo gown, Porter wasn’t done as yet. He made a quick change for hosting duty with wide pants and an overstated skinny tie.



Earlier, this year at the Golden Globes red carpet, Porter showed up donning a hand-embroidered silver and pink cape and jacket by New York-based designer Randi Rahm. Fashion is clearly having a moment with the idea of flexibility, approval and open-mindedness and we would like to see more.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 13:58 IST