Grammys 2020: Sophie Turner goes edgy in a Louis Vuitton black minidress

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:27 IST

Sophie Turner stunned at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in LA on Sunday night. Along with her husband and singer Joe Jonas, Sophie brought gothic-inspired high fashion onto the red carpet in a chevron-print minidress by Louis Vuitton that featured a tiered miniskirt, styled with a bold red lip and cut-out black heels. Joe sported an equally edgy look with a matching Zengy black bomber jacket and pants with gold and blue designs paired with Christian Louboutin shoes. You could not expect less from the Internet’s favourite couple!

Joe Jonas, left, Sophie Turner arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Sophie’s dress was part of the Louis Vuitton spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection. The minidress had a sleeveless, straight-cut with a high collar and a button-down detail around the neckline while the fitted top created a chic contrast with a ruffle skirt in a satin-like material. The bodice was embellished with gold and pink glittery stripes.

Last weekend the couple served Ken and Barbie looks at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with Sophie wearing a pink Louis Vuitton dress and Joe sporting a classic black-bow tuxedo.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas looked like Ken and Barbie dolls at last weekend’s SAG Awards. ( Instagram/ machahirnews )

Joe Jonas’ band Jonas Brothers were nominated Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song Sucker at the Grammys and the JoBros wives also called the J-sisters (the Jonas Brothers’ wives Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas) came out to support their husbands. Joe hit the red carpet first with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas to pose as a band, and then came around for a second round of red-carpet photos with his wife.

62nd Grammy Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 - The Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni ( REUTERS )

The band recently came out with a new single What A Man Gotta Do featuring a funky video with the singers and their wives. They also performed this single as well as a new song, Five More Minutes that earned them adorable reactions from their fans and wives.

