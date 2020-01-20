Screen Actor Guilds Awards 2020: Here are some of the best red carpet looks from SAG Awards 2020

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 17:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 20 (ANI): The awards’ season has been upon us for a couple of weeks now, and we see celebrities, whether it’s in Bollywood or Hollywood, do their best to look the most stylish on the coveted red carpet. And on Sunday, the Screen Actors Guild Awards became another such opportunity for celebrities to flaunt their fashion statements.

Celebrities including the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lopez, Sophie Turner, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, were in attendance at the awards, and many were dressed to impress. In fact several trends also made heads turn at the red carpet, from Charlize Theron’s uber cool headpiece to interesting belts and sashes worn by the likes of Sophie Turner, Lupita Nyong’o and even Sadie Sink. Here are the top seven who managed to dazzle the paparazzi with their style.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson. ( REUTERS )

The ‘Black Widow’ star startled those in attendance with a sleek gown, coral red lip, a tight high bun and glitzy drop earrings. She carried the plunging neck of her attire with grace and confidence. While speaking to E! News, the actor who was nominated for two awards, said that she was overwhelmed to be present at the award ceremony.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Charlize Theron wore a gorgeous two-piece outfit by fashion house Givenchy. She paired the glittering crop top with a high-waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit. We especially love the slick hairdo and the little diamond embellished along her hair’s parting.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston. ( REUTERS )

The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston defied age once again in an incredibly elegant white silk fish-tailed gown by Dior’s John Galiano. The FRIENDS star had her hair loose, wore diamond earrings and sported nude make-up to complete her look.

Andrew Scott and SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. ( REUTERS )

‘The Fleabag’ actor donned a peach shirt, black bow and black belt paired with a thulian pink pantsuit. Andrew who gained immense popularity for his role in the web series ‘Sherlock’ expressed that he was amazed at how people came forward and recognised him for his role in ‘Fleabag’.

Nicole Kidman

26th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 19, 2020 – Nicole Kidman. ( REUTERS )

Nicole looked like all things old Hollywood in her stunning deep blue, full-sleeved gown with a thigh-high slit and ruffled hem by Michael Kors.

Joey King

Joey King arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Joey walked the red carpet in a black floor-length gown, back brushed hair and dark-bold eyes. The actor was seen joking with co-star Patricia Arquette. Patricia and Joey, both were nominated for the same category.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Glam couple Tom and Rita rocked the event with their graceful presence. Tom was suited in black and white attire and Rita opted for a maroon velvet dress. Both were seen setting couple goals during the evening.

Jenifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. ( REUTERS )

JLo lit up the show with her bow dress. The all-black gown by George Hobeika had its specialty in the large back bow and hanging sleeves. The look, completed with sublime diamond jewellery, made her earn the rightful title of red carpet queen yet again.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for "Fleabag" at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Phoebe, who won the title of Best Female actor for the show ‘Fleabag’ made all heads turn with her statement style. She thanked the United States audience for their unconditional support. Her outfit by Armani Privé featured a a separate black skirt and tube bandeau style top, with a pretty jewelled overlay on top.

Reese Witherspoon

26th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 19, 2020 – Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Monica Almeida ( REUTERS )

Ahead of reaching the venue, Reese revealed her look on her Instagram handle. ‘The Morning Show’ actor sported a sparkly black and silver one-shouldered body-hugging gown by Celine, that had a slit on the left side.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday. ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

Lupita’s floral patterned Louis Vuitton gown with the white bust and belt that cinched around her waist was beautiful, and the diamond jewellery and subtle make-up completed the look perfectly.

