Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jahnvi Kapoor: Best and worst dressed celebrities this week

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 17:34 IST

Several movies are set to release in the coming few weeks and Bollywood celebrities are flitting about town, and the country to promote their upcoming films, while others are promoting their recent releases, like Tanhaji and Chhapaak which were released last week.

Celebrities in Bollywood have started 2020 on a fashionable note, and while they are going all out with their style statements, while some looks are impressive, some are truly the opposite. So like every week, we bring you the best and worst dressed celebrities for this week. From Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, to Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor, here is this week’s fashion scorecard to let you know who made it to the best and worst-dressed celebrities’ list. Read on:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been in the news for her great work for making a socially relevant story through Chhapaak. The story is the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. Deepika has been travelling all around to promote her movie and has been doing it looking quite stunning.

We absolutely love this sheer white embroidered organza saree by Sabyasachi Mukherji on Deepika, her hair as always tied in a neat bun, minimal dewy make-up and huge gemstone earrings adorned her ears.

While we loved all her looks, this ill-fitted, off-shoulder Paul and Jones, Paris dress fell flat.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has been making some fashionable appearances alongside co-stars Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi for the upcoming Street Dancer 3D. While Shraddha Kapoor has been working super hard on her fashion game, we were super disappointed when she wore a Love and Labels dress which was a total rip-off and exact replica of a Zimmermann dress.

Jahnvi Kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor’s performance in Ghost Stories has received a lot of praise, and the young actor was recently spotted wearing a beautiful pink Arpita Mehta saree. She looked absolutely gorgeous with a maang tikka placed delicately among her big curls, she sported minimal make-up and looked beautiful.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has a great line-up of movies for the coming year, and the actor is presently busy promoting part two of Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. While Sara is a stylish girl, and we absolutely love her embellished, glittery pink Atelier Zuhra short and long hemmed dress.

However, at the trailer launch, she chose to wear a heavily embellished silver crop top with “LOVE’ written across it, paired it not only with a neon green skirt but neon green strap-on heels and nails. And it was a bit of overkill. Pass!

Who do you think belongs in the best or worst dressed list?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter