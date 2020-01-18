Diet Sabya calls Shraddha Kapoor out for rip-off of Zimermann dress

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 11:53 IST

Shraddha Kapoor is all set for the release of her latest movie, Street Dancer 3D, and is busy promoting the movie along with co-stars Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. While Shraddha has really been working on her style game, and has pulled out some very interesting looks recently, we couldn’t help but notice her outfit for Street Dancer 3D promotions on Friday.

The actor was wearing the beautiful white Turtleneck Cut Out Mini Dress by Love and Labels, Shraddha’s hair was tied in a side French braid and she sported minimal make-up. While we loved the dress, we aren’t really into the choice of black footwear.

Also read: Katrina Kaif stuns in a backless orange dress. Her recent top looks on Instagram

The dress, which was originally priced at $125, is up for sale on the Love and Labels website for a mere $85 now as part of the winter sale, that’s about Rs 6,000 only. But the unfortunate part is, the dress is a rip-off of the Ninety-Six Wave Dress from Zimmermann’s Spring 19 Ready-to-Wear Collection.

While dresses from Zimmermann’s Ready-to-Wear collections range from anywhere between $750-$1,750, the one that has been copied by Love and Labels has a retail value of $1,250, which comes to approximately Rs 90,000. Wow, given the difference in prices, Shraddha really got that dress for a bargain.

Instagram handle Diet Sabya, an anonymous self-appointed Indian fashion industry watchdog, is well-known for calling out imitations, appropriations and ‘gandi’ copies. And it was them who posted a collage of Shraddha Kapoor alongside a model in the original Zimmermann dress. Asking Shraddha’s stylist, Tanya Ghavri what was the reason behind this poor choice, Diet Sabya captioned their post, “Tanya Ghavri what was the reason? Shraddha Kapoor in a gandi Zimmermann copy by Love and Labels”.

Shraddha isn’t the first celebrity to be called out by the Instagram handle, in the past they have also called out Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, Mouni Roy, Taapsee Pannu, Gabriella Demetriades, Kiara Advani, Shibani Dandekar, Hina Khan, Urvashi Rautela, among others, for wearing copies of luxury and couture brands.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter