Katrina Kaif shares what keeps her fit, joins Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Twinkle Khanna to share healthy dabba

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 17:08 IST

The What’s In Your Dabba Challenge, started by actor, writer and director, Twinkle Khanna is the newest Bollywood craze that is taking over social media. Many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shikhar Dhawan and Malaika Arora have posted pictures of their healthy dabbas to show what it takes to maintain a fit body. And the latest to share their dabba is Katrina Kaif, after she was nominated by Akshay Kumar.

The Bharat actor took to her Instagram and revealed the secret behind her enviable physique, she posted a picture of herself enjoying her mid-morning snack, and wrote, “My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet.... this is my mid-morning snack ( or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast. I try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by Dr Jewel Gamadia to not be afraid of eating rice ... so what better then idli chutney. Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (This makes the idlis fluffier).”

ALSO READ: It was all yellow: Deepika Padukone in yellow Anamika Khanna saree will make you want to invest in the colour in 2020

She went on to write, “I prefer having a spread of accompaniments. I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato & beetroot chutney & plain coconut chutney . The other accompaniments can be sambhar or rasam depending on my mood.”

Katrina and Akshay are paired opposite each other in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which is set to release on March 27.

The challenge was started by actor, writer and director, Twinkle Khanna who posted a picture of herself indulging in a delicious healthy treat on her Instagram, she wrote, “I may occasionally be a ‘VADA PAV-ERED’ girl but I also carry some healthy treats in my dabba like these yummy beetroot tikkis!”

ALSO READ: Kareena returns from London with Saif, Taimur and Rs 13 lakh Hermes bag. Check out the other 5 she owns

She nominated her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora and Sonali Bendre to let her have a peak inside their dabbas. She also wrote the recipe for her healthy beetroot tikkis, she shared, “Wash and grate the beetroot,then sauté in a pan until the water dries out.Add some grated paneer, chat masala, salt, jeera and dhaniya powder and bread crumbs to the beetroot. Add a little oil and mix gently. Then make tikki out of it. Let it rest for 15 minutes, shallow fry in a pan with minimum oil.”

Thanking his wife for nominating him, Akshay posted a picture of himself enjoying his dabba, wearing a matching T-shirt like his wife’s, he wrote on his Instagram post, “Eating clean is not an option but a way of life for me. Here’s a glimpse at what made me spring into action this morning. Sharing how you can also make my favourite avocado on toast and my chia pudding. It’s healthy, tasty, and keeps you full for hours, not to mention high in protein.”

He then went on to share the recipe for the avocado toast, “Mash a ripe avocado. Add little olive oil, I like to add Rapeseed oil to it. Add a pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt, & a dash of chaat masala if you like things flavoursome. Spread the mashed avocado on two slices of toasted barley bread or any multigrain bread. Garnish with pomegranate.”

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday show how to wear polka dots

The Good Newwz actor also shared his recipe for the chia pudding, “Soak 3 teaspoons of chia seeds in walnut milk, overnight. Add a little honey or cinnamon to it. Top with seasonal fruits of your choice, preferably berries.”

Malaika also posted a video of herself enjoying her meal and shared her healthy recipe for zucchini noodles, “Zucchini noodles with red bell pepper sauce - skin the zucchini, scrape of thin strips lengthwise. In a pan heat 2 tbsp olive oil, add 2 cloves crushed garlic, oregano, chopped red bell peppers and sauté till soft. Add the zucchini, salt to taste and sauté for a min. Remove and serve with a lime wedge”

Well, looks like we are all in for a series of healthy celebrity treats.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter