Katrina Kaif stuns in a backless orange dress. Her recent top looks on Instagram

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 15:49 IST

The leading ladies of Bollywood always bring something new to the table when it comes to fashion. Nowadays the trend among these stars seems to be body-con mini dresses in monochrome, Katrina Kaif recently served a look perfect for a night out. Celebrating director Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday in Mumbai yesterday, Katrina wore a neon-orange Alex Perry body con dress. It had exaggerated features such as broad shoulders, full sleeves and an open back. Other stars at the party included Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Ananya Pandey and Kriti Sanon.

Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan at Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday celebration in Mumbai.

Katrina’s tangerine dress is part of Alex Perry Resort 2020 collection, which also features similar body con orange dresses, also donned by Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lopez. Kaif styled the backless dress with simple golden strap heels and lightly tousled waves, she skipped out jewellery and chose to keep it minimal chic. This dress is a perfect addition for anyone who loves dramatic dresses.

Katrina’s tangerine dress is part of Alex Perry Resort 2020 collection.

Katrina has always loved her body con dresses. For the launch of her make-up brand Kay, Katrina posted on Instagram a picture of her donned in another Alex Perry dress, this time a half-shoulder baby pink one.

Katrina in another Alex Perry dress at the launch of Kay, her make-up brand. ( Instagram/ katrinakaif )

Last year at the Vogue x Nykaa Fashion Show, Katrina wore a silver sequin mini dress styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the actor dazzled in the outfit from the label Ashish.

Katrina wore a silver sequin mini dress by the label Ashish, at the Vogue x Nykaa Fashion Show last year. ( Instagram/ katrinakaif )

At the IIFA Press Conference, Katrina wore a Balmain denim mini dress that broke the internet and her fans absolutely loved it.

At the IIFA Press Conference, Katrina wore a Balmain denim mini dress. ( Instagram/ katrinakaif )

Which of Katrina’s many evening dresses do you want to take inspiration from for that perfect night out look?

