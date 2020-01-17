e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Fashion and Trends / Men’s Fashion Week: In Vuitton’s catwalk ‘heaven’, slick suits trump streetwear

Men’s Fashion Week: In Vuitton’s catwalk ‘heaven’, slick suits trump streetwear

Called ‘Heaven on Earth’, the collection marked a further shift away from Abloh’s trademark streetwear looks.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jan 17, 2020 12:20 IST

Reuters
Models present creations by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2020 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France.
Models present creations by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2020 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France.(REUTERS/Charles Platiau)
         

Structured suits ruled the runway at Louis Vuitton’s fashion show in Paris on Thursday, as menswear designer Virgil Abloh opted for a sharp dresscode in his version of heaven, parading models through a decor of blue skies and fluffy white clouds.

Called ‘Heaven on Earth’, the collection marked a further shift away from Abloh’s trademark streetwear looks.

The creative director, who joined the LVMH <LVMH.PA>-owned brand in 2018, helped popularize loose trousers and hoodies as luxury items, including through his own label, Off-White.

“The collection was more grown-up. Abloh definitely made a transition from streetwear to tailoring”, said Memsor Kamarake, an American stylist from New York who attended the show, housed in a temporary structure in the Tuileries gardens, a stone’s throw from the Louvre Museum.

The sober styles in the autumn and winter range were offset by flashes of neon pink, in hats or other accessories.

Some models wore business-style attire, including suits in wool gabardine, powder blue ties and Chelsea boots, while all carried a backpack, a briefcase, quirky travel bags or trunks.

Models present creations by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2020 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week.
Models present creations by designer Virgil Abloh as part of his Fall/Winter 2020 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Men's Fashion Week. ( REUTERS/Charles Platiau )

“It was so beautiful, I loved all of the shoes, the bags, the structure. Virgil is really great at a lot of things he does but the tailoring was perfect this time around. It was amazing,” supermodel Bella Hadid told Reuters after the show.

The collection also featured an iridescent fox fur coat, a camel trench coat, ruffled jackets, sequin-embroidered shirts and sky-printed ensembles.

Abloh made his return to the runway after a three-month break. He said in recent media interviews that he had suffered from fatigue.

As well as working on Vuitton and Off-White, the designer has collaborated with brands like Nike, Evian, perfumer Byredo and luggage maker Rimowa.

The Paris menswear fashion week runs until January 19.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
No mercy for Delhi gang rape death-row convict Mukesh Singh, orders President
No mercy for Delhi gang rape death-row convict Mukesh Singh, orders President
With Nitish Kumar announcement, Amit Shah has killed 2 birds with one stone
With Nitish Kumar announcement, Amit Shah has killed 2 birds with one stone
Union Budget 2020: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may repeat long schedule
Union Budget 2020: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may repeat long schedule
Out on parole, ‘Dr Bomb’ convicted for 1993 Mumbai blasts goes missing
Out on parole, ‘Dr Bomb’ convicted for 1993 Mumbai blasts goes missing
‘High-profile’ sex racket busted in Mumbai; 2 actresses, 1 minor rescued
‘High-profile’ sex racket busted in Mumbai; 2 actresses, 1 minor rescued
The Gujarat model comes to Delhi, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The Gujarat model comes to Delhi, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Flying taxis are real but not quite ready for take-off yet
Flying taxis are real but not quite ready for take-off yet
Watch: Owaisi hits out at Gen Rawat over his ‘deradicalisation’ statement
Watch: Owaisi hits out at Gen Rawat over his ‘deradicalisation’ statement
trending topics
Union budgetBihar STET Admit CardRitu NandaGSAT-30Budget 2020Dec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Fashion and Trends