Bee-stings, vampire facelift and bird faeces facial : 5 weirdest celebrity beauty treatments

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 12:34 IST

Beauty in today’s world is a very valuable asset, being famous or earning money for just your looks is possible in this time and age. There are now hundreds of beauty regimes and skin care products, which have also been flooding the market over the past few years. Celebrities known for their beauty will do anything to maintain themselves, and why shouldn’t they? With advanced technology popping up in beauty treatments, celebrities are bound to test out what works for their skin. Although, some celebrities may have some very unconventional beauty treatments to maintain their youthful appearance. From blood facials, bird faeces facials and bee sting therapy, stars are willing to do anything to look amazing. Here are five weirdest celebrity beauty treatments.

Victoria Beckham’s Bird Faeces Facial

Victoria Beckham is an icon of unparalleled beauty and grace. ( Instagram/ victoriabeckham )

Victoria Beckham is an icon of unparalleled beauty and grace. She is known to be a fan of the Japanese Geisha Facial or the Nightingale Facial, which is a facial where the faeces of the Nightingale are used as an exfoliant to act as an anti-aging qualities and to reduce acne scars. The bird faeces are collected from a particular type of Nightingale, native to the Japanese island of Kyushu. Victoria Beckham as well as Tom Cruise and Harry Styles are regular users of this facial, as reported by DailyMail, UK.

Kim Kardashian’s Blood Facial

Kim Kardashian shared a picture on her Instagram with her face slathered with blood. ( Instagram/ kimkardashian )

Kim Kardashian shared a picture on her Instagram with her face slathered with blood, while that may sound horrifying it is a legitimate treatment. Known as a Vampire Facelift or Platelet-Rich Facial, the procedure is purported to deliver a fresh glow, thanks to the blood’s ability to help heal tissue, produce new collagen and regenerate cells, which it then deposits back into the body. Hailey Beiber’s blood moisturiser also comes into the same gory category, as reported by Elle magazine.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Bee Sting Therapy

Gwyneth Paltrow has always been someone not shying away from outrageous beauty treatments.

Gwyneth Paltrow has always been someone not shying away from outrageous beauty treatments, and has even been stung by bees as a treatment to combat inflammation and scarring of the skin. The New York Times reported Paltrow calling the therapy, “pretty incredible”. It is considered an age old therapy known as Apitherapy, although it does not have any scientific evidence of the said qualities. Paltrow also called the treatment painful.

Cate Blanchett’s Foreskin Facial

Cate Blanchett reportedly told Australian Vogue about a treatment which involves foreskin and needles. ( Instagram/ cate.eblanchett )

Cate Blanchett reportedly told Australian Vogue about a treatment which involves foreskin and needles. This facial is the Hollywood EGF (Epidermal Growth Factor) Facial and is performed by celebrity facialist Georgia Louise, involves micro-needling the skin and applying a serum which is made using cloned cells from a new born baby’s foreskin, specifically Korean babies. This treatment is said to have anti-aging properties and give the skin a lasting glow.

Jennifer Lopez’s Placenta Facials

Jennifer Lopez is known to be a star that does not age. ( Instagram/ jlo )

The Hustlers star and actress, Jennifer Lopez is known to be a star that does not age. According to Racked magazine, Lopez is a long-time fan of Beverly Hills-based Dr.Lancer’s “Signature Placenta Facial”. It is an anti-aging treatment which is world-famous. The clinic’s site states the facial is a, “a protein-rich serum of placenta, stem cell and seaweed is applied to the skin via a saturated fabric mask. Then the Placenta Facial cream is massaged over the face, ear-lobes and eyelids, encouraging the skin’s natural collagen and elastin production, revitalizing the cells, and providing intense hydration.”





