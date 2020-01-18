Turmeric Yellow, Red Earth, Beetroot Purple: Top five colour trends to look forward in 2020

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 12:16 IST

With Spring just around the corner, it will soon be time to shed our heavy coats and sweaters and our back-to-black mentality. Although brown and grey may be comforting, it may soon be time to don playful colours again with the sun out and flowing cotton. The SS20 collections on runways gave us plenty of designs to fawn all over, but the colour trends on the runway enamored us with their bright hues and will no doubt be all over our Instagram and on every cool fashion girl in six months’ time. Pantone Colour Institute summed up the S/S 20 colour trends as “friendly and relatable” in that they convey a sense of ease.



The colour trends this year will tend to lean towards more earthy colours, gender-neutral, energising and overall optimistic. From Neo-mint, Cerulean Blue, and Turmeric Yellow, here are the five key colour trends you’ll be seeing in 2020.

Green: Neo-Mint, Biscay Green, and Chive

The green in this season ranges from Neo-Mint, Biscay Green, and Chive. A collection of pastels, bold, and deep colours. Neo-mint is regarded as the new Millennial Pink, a gender-neutral, revitalizing and relaxing hue perfect for clothing as well as architecture.

Neo-mint is regarded as the new Millennial Pink. ( Instagram/ onetwoagency_ )

Biscay Green is a refreshing and cooling aqua shade, which has made a quite unexpected return from the 2000s, pair with pink to have the prettiest spring-time look.

Biscay Green is a refreshing and cooling aqua shade. ( Instagram/ cynthiarowley )

Chive Green is an herbaceous dark green with very subtle warmth, giving off a harmonious and peaceful vibe, try a leather long coat in Chive for cooler spring days.

Chive Green gives off a harmonious and peaceful vibe. ( Instagram/ 31philliplim )

Red: Flame Scarlet, Red Earth

Red made a big impact on the runways with Fiery Red and Red Earth. Fiery Red is the dynamic colour of the collections, a colour impossible to ignore, it makes for an extravagant fashion piece.

Fiery Red makes for an extravagant fashion piece. ( Instagram/ badgleymischka )

Red Earth falls back on earthy hues, with major warm tones, it can range from a brownish tint to a purple tint.

Red Earth falls back on earthy hues, with major warm tones. ( Instagram/ bondibornaustralia )

Pink: Beetroot Purple, Coral Pink

Pink and purple are already making noise on red-carpets and award shows, on the runway Beetroot Purple, Coral Pink are blowing up. Pink is regarded as a colour of femininity and comes with the dainty shade of Coral Pink, it combines the warmth of coral with the delicacy of pink.

Coral Pink combines the warmth of coral with the delicacy of pink. ( Instagram/ christopherkane )

Beetroot Purple on the other hand speaks loudly, a fuchsia pink which does not shy from the spotlight.

Beetroot Purple is a deep fuchsia pink, which demands attention. ( Instagram/ alicemccallptyltd )

Blue: Cerulean Blue, Faded Denim

Primary blues were important this season, conveying a sense of comfort and ease with Cerulean Blue and Faded Denim. Faded Denim is the colour of your trusty jeans, seen on the New York Fashion Week runways, it is reliable and dependable and can be paired perfectly with other shades.

Faded Denim is a comforting colour, which can be paired easily with other bold colours. ( Instagram/ iam_janaye )

Cerulean Blue, infamously discussed in The Devil Wears Prada, was found on many runways; a deep blue ranging between azure and a darker sky blue.

Cerulean Blue is a deep blue ranging between azure and a darker sky blue. ( Instagram/ bondibornaustralia )

Yellow: Turmeric Yellow, Saffron

Yellow is a staple colour which can work as a statement piece or a complimenting one. This season’s yellow compromises of Turmeric Yellow and Saffron. Leaning away from the obnoxious Gen-Z Yellow, Turmeric Yellow is a more subtle mix of yellow and orange giving an energising look without being too much.

Turmeric Yellow is a more subtle mix of yellow and orange giving an energizing look. ( Instagram/ jonathansimkhai )

Saffron, a brighter shade than Turmeric Yellow, it also ranged between yellow and orange, it is vivid and flavourful.

Saffron is vivid and flavourful. ( Instagram/ pyermoss )

Would you wear these colours? Get ahead of the crowd by copping these colours before Spring.

