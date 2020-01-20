Gorpcore: Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurana, Kareena Kapoor Khan show how to look your stylish best in hiking gears and puffer jackets

fashion-and-trends

Gorpcore – when you google this word, the first definition that will pop up on your screen reads as: A style of fashion characterised by functional outdoor wear such as fleece jackets, parkas, and fanny packs. From ramps to streets, fashion forwards are seen wearing hiking gears and puffer jackets in the most stylish way. These hiking apparels have suddenly found a place in our closets and are often styled with the most unexpected piece of clothing. Some men wear puffer jackets over a crisp suit, a smart interplay of two poles-apart styles; athleisure and tailored. But what makes Gorpcore so widely popular is that even Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan are sporting it.

“Fashion is capricious. Something which was never considered to be fashionable suddenly becomes an ‘it’ thing and the whole world is seen hailing it. Also, because streetwear and functional clothing got so much dominance in the past few years, fashion brands decided to explore this domain as well, where they mixed hiking or outdoor wear with our casual wear and received a big thumbs up from the fash frat,” says designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Styling the hike clothing to channel camping chic is not everyone’s cup of tea. Therefore, one must adhere to the fashion rules. “Don’t go completely outdoorsy by teaming these puffers or fleece jackets with similar bottoms or lowers. Instead wear them with smart casuals like a well-fitted tee and a pair of denims. Girls can also style the look with midi A-line skirts and booties to round off the look,” says stylist Vikram Seth.